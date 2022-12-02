Read full article on original website
Related
Three Texas Men Sentenced After Selling ATF Agent A Machinegun
Three Texas men who sold a machine gun and silencer to an undercover ATF agent have been sentenced to more than 23 years in federal prison. Guy Mena, 34, and Stephen Kadlec, 39, were arrested and charged in November 2021. Kadlec plead guilty in January
Violent Felon Kills 2 Women Inside Texas Hospital Room
A repeat violent criminal is behind bars after just recently being released early from prison. 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez has had a rocky criminal history. For the past decade, Hernandez has repeatedly been arrested for aggravated robbery, burglary, and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. After serving 6...
Deep Ellum bartender found guilty of obstruction, assault linked to 2019 incident captured on video
A Dallas County jury on Monday found Deep Ellum bartender Austin Shuffield guilty of obstruction and assault in response to a 2019 incident that was captured on video.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. AREAS, JESSICA MARIA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: MIAMI FL; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: MIAMI FL; OCCUPATION:...
Dallas police arrest Texas man for two murders in 36-hour period
Dallas, Texas police and U.S. Marshals arrested Diavian Roberts for allegedly shooting and killing two people within a 36-hour period in the Dallas area.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LUPER, QUINCY LAGRATE; B/M; POB: SHERMAN TX; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX;...
KCBD
Meth trafficker found guilty
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A drug trafficker who delivered methamphetamine to a stash house in Dallas was convicted at trial this week, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Omar Jorge Valle Estrada and his coconspirators were first charged in August 2021. On Thursday,...
Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
dallasexpress.com
Man Kills Alleged Thief While Intervening in an Altercation
A local man was charged with murder after intervening in an alleged shoplifting attempt on Tuesday at the Family Dollar on S Lancaster Road in South Oak Cliff. Kevin J. Jackson, 47, who had entered the store to buy something, found the accused shoplifter, Phillip Betts, 26, fighting with two female employees. He reportedly told the employees to move and fired a gun once, striking Betts, who was later pronounced deceased.
What we know about Tanner Horner, man accused of killing Athena Strand
'You kind of forget that you never know who your neighbor is.'
fox4news.com
Athena Strand killed, customer shoots robber, family reunited after 51 years: This week's top stories
DALLAS - 1. Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff: The heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old Wise County girl's death is now getting national attention. Strand went missing on Wednesday night, her body was found on Friday. 31-year-old delivery driver Tanner Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to her death.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive
Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
dallasexpress.com
Alleged Dallas Drug Trafficker Indicted by Grand Jury
A Dallas man is facing up to life in federal prison after being indicted on drug trafficking charges and firearms-related changes. Law enforcement officials announced that Brian Demarcus Davis had been indicted by a federal grand jury on November 9 on four charges, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin. The other charge was for possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DNA Identifies Missing Fort Worth Teen as Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim
The family of a North Texas teenager killed in a fatal hit-and-run is hoping someone will come forward and identify the driver responsible. Israel Hernandez, 13, was last seen leaving his family's west Fort Worth home at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. In the days following his disappearance, family...
fox4news.com
Dallas store customer facing murder charge for shooting unarmed robber
DALLAS - A Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two dollar store employees. After the shooting, the man stayed on the scene and spoke with police. Dallas police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson was legally carrying the gun he used...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth resident wins $1M in Powerball drawing
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth resident is a million dollars richer after matching 5 of 6 numbers in a Powerball drawing last month. The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The Quick Pick ticket matched all...
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Dollar Store Shooting…Is It Murder?
A man robbed a Dollar Store in Dallas, came back and got into a fight with two female employees. A second man saw what happened, pulled out his gun, and shot the robber as he was running for the door. The robber — who was unarmed — died at the scene. The shooter has been arrested and charged with murder. Texas has the Castle Doctrine, which allows a homeowner to use deadly force if he/she believes life is in danger. But that’s at your home. This was at a business. Does it matter? Is this murder? Or justified? WBAP reporter Clayton Neville gives you the latest updates on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
dallasexpress.com
Doctor Beats Lawsuit but Whistleblower Allegations Remain
After years in court, a local doctor defeated a lawsuit brought against her for the 2018 death of a patient in her care, yet serious questions remain about her conduct while on staff at John Peter Smith Hospital (JPS) in Fort Worth. Dr. Therese Duane was sued by the surviving...
fox4news.com
Deadly shooting leads to Fort Worth police chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - A deadly shooting led to a police chase in east Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Fort Worth police said they found two gunshot victims in a field near Cobb Park in the southern part of the city. One victim died and the other was taken to the...
irvingweekly.com
Southlake Police Needs Public Help Identifying Suspects in Aggravated Home Robbery
On Wednesday, November 30th, at around 3:20 pm, Southlake Police responded to an aggravated robbery call at a residence in the 1600 block of Randol Mill Avenue. Officers received a report that a black Dodge Charger followed the victims are they returned home just before 3:00 pm. As the victims exited their vehicle in their driveway, they saw Suspect 1 running at them with a handgun. Suspect 1 then forced the victims into the home and made them open the driveway gate to allow the Charger (driven by Suspect 2) to back in. Once inside the home, the suspects took the victims' phones and demanded money from them. One suspect then searched the house for money and other valuables. Approximately 20 minutes later, the suspects fled the scene in the black Dodge Charger. The victims then called 911.
Comments / 0