A man robbed a Dollar Store in Dallas, came back and got into a fight with two female employees. A second man saw what happened, pulled out his gun, and shot the robber as he was running for the door. The robber — who was unarmed — died at the scene. The shooter has been arrested and charged with murder. Texas has the Castle Doctrine, which allows a homeowner to use deadly force if he/she believes life is in danger. But that’s at your home. This was at a business. Does it matter? Is this murder? Or justified? WBAP reporter Clayton Neville gives you the latest updates on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

4 DAYS AGO