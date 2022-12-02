ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Show Is (Scheduled For) Tonight: Morrissey returns to Boston

Morrissey is back in Boston tonight (December 4), playing MGM Music Hall at Fenway (maybe Prince William left him a note), and chances are there are two distinct camps of people reading this: Those who decided long ago to not attend (for whatever reason, and they’re armed with plenty), and those who are interested in going but are unsure if it’s worth trudging out into the cold December night on a Sunday (not all days are equal in adulthood, it turns out). So for those who land in the latter category, and need casual convincing, here’s some gentle persuasion.
vanyaland.com

Here are the artists performing live at the 2022 Boston Music Awards

Prepare for the final lineup drop of the year: The Boston Music Awards today (December 5) announced the performers who will take the stage at next week’s much-anticipated ceremony. After editions in recent years at Brighton Music Hall and Boston’s House of Blues, the BMAs will settle into Big...
vanyaland.com

Mic’d Up: Mirman’s holiday at City Winery, Rosenthal fills up at The Wilbur

Editor’s Note: Sure, there’s no place like home for the holidays, but in the event that you want a little breather from family functions and that inevitable year’s-end anxiety, there are plenty of comedy shows happening around the area for a little stress relief. With homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore highlighting the calendar, the the plethora of comedy talent in and around the city continues to shine as bright as your neighbor’s solar-powered reindeer. Live entertainment continues to make its way back into our social lives — mask up! stay safe! — and so we always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy. Enter Mic’d Up, our ongoing weekly series that details the best live comedy shows to consider as you head out and about. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (December 11).
