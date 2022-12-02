Read full article on original website
Related
mainebiz.biz
UMaine launches workforce training program for offshore wind industry
The University of Maine said it is launching a program to train workers for the offshore wind industry. The program will include new courses, micro-credentials and an undergraduate concentration in offshore wind energy. The program was made possible with a $266,669 award from the Governor’s Energy Office’s Clean Energy Partnership...
mainebiz.biz
Bath Iron Works contributed $980M to Maine GDP last year
Bath Iron Works supported more than $1.8 billion in total economic output in 2021, including $980 million contributed to state GDP, a new report released by the shipyard shows. The report says that the shipyard contributes 17% of Maine’s production gross domestic product each year and accounts for 12% of...
mainebiz.biz
Talks continue on governor's heating relief proposal
Gov. Janet Mills said she plans to unveil her proposal to help low- and middle-income Mainers pay their heating bills this winter by Wednesday amid continued talks with state lawmakers. “The Legislature and I share a commitment to providing financial relief to Maine people to help them remain safe and...
Comments / 0