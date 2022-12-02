Read full article on original website
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
North Dallas wrestler Jasmine Villarreal takes first place at Seguin tournament
NDHS WRESTLING: We were missing half the team this week, but we STILL came out successful at the Arlington Seguin Tournament! We are so proud of these kiddos, always pushing through adversity with CLASS! #ndhs_wrestling (Photos from NDHS wrestling Instagram page) The ND wrestlers include (front row, from left) Jasmine...
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
Despite opponents’ height advantage, North Dallas boys keep battling on the court
Da’Michael Johnson goes up for a shot against a Newman Smith defender. Jeremiah Johnson gets past the defenders and scores. When the North Dallas’ boys basketball team goes back on the court after a timeout, they break chanting the word, “battle.” It’s a steady reminder to keep battling the opponents and the challenges they present.
