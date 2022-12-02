ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wymt.com

Crash closes part of Floyd County highway

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville tell WYMT that a crash on KY-114 near the Middle Creek Fire Department has closed that roadway for several hours. No more details are...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Karen’s Place celebrates 12 years of changing lives

LOUISA, Ky. — Addiction Recovery Care’s first residential center, Karen’s Place, is celebrating a major milestone. 12 years ago, Karen’s Place opened overlooking Yatesville Lake in Lawrence County, Kentucky, with the mission to save women battling substance use disorders. The facility is named in memory of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Kentucky Power plans major upgrades in Floyd and Johnson counties

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Floyd and Johnson counties. The company is hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed project with the community. The Prestonsburg-Thelma Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves rebuilding approximately 14 miles of a transmission...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Bell County man facing rape charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ky. man accused of killing brother enters not guilty plea

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County man accused of killing his bother was in court Monday. A not guilty plea was entered for Bailey Smith. Deputies said Smith shot and killed his brother, Grant Smith, on Friday in London. He was on the run for more than one...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival kicks off in Johnson County

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival has officially kicked off in Johnson County. Paintsville-Johnson County Tourism, the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, and Johnson County Libraries have partnered to bring ice-skating, train rides, crafts, visits from Santa, movies, and more to the farm. Along with all...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky treasurer hails record amount of unclaimed property returned to state residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $150 million in unclaimed property has been returned to Kentucky residents in recent years. According to a news release Monday from Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball's office, Ball returned that amount in one term. She said that's a record amount, nearly $89 million more than any previous Kentucky state treasurer returned in one term.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

“Tree of Life” in Whitesburg holds special meaning this year

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg ARH lit up the “Tree of Life” recognizing loved ones in the community who have recently died. Two trees have combined for the tradition now in its 28th year. “It’s become one of the favorite events of the holiday season. I think you’ll...
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Part of I-75 closed due to multiple crashes

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that traffic is stopped on I-75 Northbound at the 31 mile marker due to “multiple” crashes. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 officials said the Northbound lanes...
WOWK 13 News

1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
GRAYSON, KY

