wymt.com
Back to back flooding causes Breathitt County woman to not have a home two holiday seasons in a row
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season will the second year Deborah Hansford will be spending Christmas without her home. “I will still be living at my daughters house and having Christmas with her and family,” she said. In March of 2021, water rose nearly three feet in...
thelevisalazer.com
Grayson, Ky. quilt shop owner’s calls on social media bring more than 1,000 quilts to Eastern Kentucky for flood victims
More than 1,000 quilts have piled into Evelyn Morgan’s Quilt Heaven Quilt Shop in Grayson, Ky., from as far away as Colorado, in response to her social-media calls for donations to help victims of the historic July floods in Eastern Kentucky, Kim Kobersmith reports for The Daily Yonder. “They...
wymt.com
Crash closes part of Floyd County highway
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville tell WYMT that a crash on KY-114 near the Middle Creek Fire Department has closed that roadway for several hours. No more details are...
wymt.com
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
thelevisalazer.com
Karen’s Place celebrates 12 years of changing lives
LOUISA, Ky. — Addiction Recovery Care’s first residential center, Karen’s Place, is celebrating a major milestone. 12 years ago, Karen’s Place opened overlooking Yatesville Lake in Lawrence County, Kentucky, with the mission to save women battling substance use disorders. The facility is named in memory of...
WLKY.com
At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
WSAZ
Kentucky Power plans major upgrades in Floyd and Johnson counties
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Floyd and Johnson counties. The company is hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed project with the community. The Prestonsburg-Thelma Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves rebuilding approximately 14 miles of a transmission...
wymt.com
Bell County man facing rape charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
wymt.com
Ky. man accused of killing brother enters not guilty plea
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County man accused of killing his bother was in court Monday. A not guilty plea was entered for Bailey Smith. Deputies said Smith shot and killed his brother, Grant Smith, on Friday in London. He was on the run for more than one...
fox56news.com
Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
wymt.com
‘Loretta Lynn Lake’: Petition pushes for Paintsville Lake to memorialize the Coal Miner’s Daughter
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two months after the death of country music queen Loretta Lynn, fans and family are asking the state to recognize the sensation’s reach by renaming a state park in her honor. A petition which kicked off two months ago on Change.org, started by fan Carla...
wymt.com
Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival kicks off in Johnson County
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival has officially kicked off in Johnson County. Paintsville-Johnson County Tourism, the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, and Johnson County Libraries have partnered to bring ice-skating, train rides, crafts, visits from Santa, movies, and more to the farm. Along with all...
wdrb.com
Kentucky treasurer hails record amount of unclaimed property returned to state residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $150 million in unclaimed property has been returned to Kentucky residents in recent years. According to a news release Monday from Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball's office, Ball returned that amount in one term. She said that's a record amount, nearly $89 million more than any previous Kentucky state treasurer returned in one term.
Kentucky pond search turns into missing person investigation after truck found submerged
UPDATE: (1:15 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Kentucky State Police say a pond search where a truck was found submerged has turned up “negative” after no signs of a person or remains were found. A Kentucky State Police spokesperson says a missing person search is underway. Troopers have not released any information on the person […]
wymt.com
Local rescue squad takes donations to help families who lost home in weekend fire
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky families lost their homes, two cars and Christmas presents in a weekend fire. The fire broke out along Buck Creek Road in Magoffin County. People woke up to their camper on fire Saturday night. Those people got out okay, but concerns soon...
wymt.com
“Tree of Life” in Whitesburg holds special meaning this year
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg ARH lit up the “Tree of Life” recognizing loved ones in the community who have recently died. Two trees have combined for the tradition now in its 28th year. “It’s become one of the favorite events of the holiday season. I think you’ll...
wymt.com
Part of I-75 closed due to multiple crashes
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that traffic is stopped on I-75 Northbound at the 31 mile marker due to “multiple” crashes. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 officials said the Northbound lanes...
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
