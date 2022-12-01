Read full article on original website
Amazon to Adapt Sega Gaming Franchise ‘ToeJam & Earl’ as a Film
You read that right, ToeJam and Earl are back baby. It seems that Amazon Studios has already set its eyes on the iconic SEGA franchise from the 90s as a feature film. Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media and Story Kitchen are currently attached to bring the film to life about alien rappers that are looking for a cure. No, not a cure for the usual disease but one that destroys their home planet’s rhythm, funk, and groove. The following description has been shared for the film:
‘Batgirl’ Directors Reveal Movie Was Never Completed
Batgirl never made it to theaters but has somehow become one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s most talked-about films. The film, which was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, was scrapped earlier this year before it had a chance to release and has since developed into one of superhero cinema’s greatest mysteries. While canceling movies isn’t unusual for Hollywood, it is a bit strange to dump a project after it’s completed filming, and fans are desperate to know what they would have seen had Batgirl been made public. Its cast, led by promising newcomer Leslie Grace, featured the grand return of Michael Keaton as Batman and a redemptive villain role for internet darling Brendan Fraser, who is in the midst of an immense career comeback.
Margot Robbie’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff Not Dead Yet
Margot Robbie shocked the world when last month she revealed that her Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff film was no longer happening. As the franchise moved away from its main star due to Johnny Depp‘s trial, Disney was seemingly all-in with a new direction for the franchise and a fresh face. Robbie is the perfect choice to lead any new franchise and it being dead before it even got started was a shame.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Who’s Going to Die?
Director James Gunn has promised an emotional ride for fans when they finally sit down to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film is set to act as the finale for the titular team and their time together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as a goodbye from Gunn to his years working at Marvel Studios. A trailer for the threequel, which recently debuted at Brazil Comic Con, embraced the poignant tone set by the occasion and featured plenty of footage that seemed to hint at somebody not making it out of the film alive. The previous entries in the franchise have both been full of heartbreaking moments, the circumstances of which usually have something to do with a major character taking their last breath, and it would stand to reason Gunn wouldn’t finish off the trilogy without taking at least one more cast member with him.
HBO Max and Discovery+ Merger May Simply be Named “Max”
You read that title correctly, but it seems a name has potentially been found for the merging of two streaming giants. If you’ve questioned Warner Bros. Discovery’ overall direction since CEO David Zaslav took over, it seems that their plans to simply title the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+ “Max” is a curious choice. The plans are to launch it in the near future, but there are still many questions on what their focus is moving forward.
‘John Wick’ Writer to Adapt ‘SIFU’ into Live-Action
It looks like Sloclap is ready to adapt their recently released game SIFU into a live-action feature. They’ve decided to partner with Story Kitchen to bring the project to life, whose partner Derek Kolstad, who many might know from his work on John Wick, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Nobody, and many more, to adapt the script. Dmitri M. Johnson is set to produce the project alongside Mike Godlberg, Dan Jevons, and Timothy I. Stevenson for Story Kitchen. Kolstad naturally also is on board as a producer.
The Sunday Paper—December 4, 2022
There were several revelations from the 2022 CCXP Disney Panel in Brazil on Thursday. Marvel Studios unveiled both the first trailer and synopsis for the awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The trailer offered us our first look at several new players, including Lylla. Here’s who we theorieze might die in the movie. See the full trailer below:
Next Up: The Man Called Nova
The emotionally charged trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has fans wondering which members of the team will kick the bucket when the film hits theaters next Summer. Whatever the case, one thing will be sure: the team will never be the same again. Whether or not there will be more adventures for a new iteration of the team is a decision that Marvel Studios One Above All, Kevin Feige, and his trusted Parliament have to make but in-universe, Guardians or not, the galaxy still needs heroes. Fortunately, because Marvel Studios has woefully underdeveloped the cosmic corner of the MCU, one of the galaxy’s greatest heroes-if not THE greatest-is ready to come off the bench and join the fight.
Charlie Cox shares Thoughts on Potential Recasting of Foggy Nelson and Karen Page in ‘Daredevil’ Disney+ Series
Daredevil is back, but with the exception of Vincent D’Onofrio, there’s not much known about the original caste from the Netflix era. Elden Henson played Matt Murdock’s best friend Foggy Nelson while Deborah Ann Woll took on the role of Karen Page. While Charlie Cox did make his return to the MCU with a new Daredevil series Born Again heading to Disney, there’s not much word about the rest of the original cast.
Kate Winslet Says That People In Hollywood Used To Check In About Her Weight When She Was Younger
Kate opened up about Hollywood's perpetually unrealistic expectations for young women.
REVIEW: ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’
Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid series has sold over 275 million books since the original was published in 2007. Over the last 15 years, Kinney has published 17 books in the main series, including Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde, which was released just this past October. The beloved series has expanded into supplemental books, a spinoff series and live-action films, and, most recently, animated films on Disney Plus. The first film, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, debuted on the streaming service in December of 2021 and now the first sequel, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, has followed.
Marvel Studios Inspired Jonathan Kasdan’s New Idea for a ‘Solo’ Follow-Up
After playing a key role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Qi’ra, played by Emilia Clarke has had an expanding role in the pages of Star Wars comics as the leader of Crimson Dawn. Writer Charles Soule made Qi’ra the focus of an unofficial trilogy of comic book events that take place between the events of Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi that sees the character move out from behind the scenes to become one of the greatest thorns in the side of Emperor Palpatine.
‘Black Panther 2’ Remains at #1 for 4th Weekend in a Row, Passes $700M Worldwide
With little competition, it seems that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had no problem keeping its hold on the No. 1 spot with another $17.6M. That makes it the fourth weekend in a row; the first to do so since the release of Sony and Marvel Studios’ record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home. It did have some competition this weekend as David Harbour‘s Violent Night, a story about John Wick if he was Santa Clause, managed to pull in $13.3M over its premiere weekend, ahead of early projections.
Ke Hey Quan’s ‘Loki’ Character Revealed
Season 2 of Loki is set to stream on Disney Plus sometime in the Summer of 2023 and following a reported screening of the first two episodes to Disney employees, some details are starting to emerge. While some are a little spoilery than others, one detail that should be pretty safe is the identity of fan-favorite actor Ke Hey Quan’s character which comes from insider Daniel RPK.
