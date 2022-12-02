Read full article on original website
Disco inferno
4d ago
haha, taxpayers on the hook!!!!! that's what you get anyway, the average tax payer is so gullible when it comes to elections, they don't care where there money goes!!!!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Two Payments Coming to New York FamiliesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor
New York — Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges and prompting his lawyers to say it was tragic that the case was ever brought. Judge J. Paul...
Man to receive almost $18 million for wrongful NY conviction
A man who was freed in 2015 after spending a quarter-century in prison for an infamous tourist killing will receive nearly $18 million in legal settlements from the city and state of New York, his attorneys confirmed Friday. Lawyers for Johnny Hincapie said it marks one of the largest settlements for a wrongful conviction in […]
theeastcountygazette.com
New York Man Receives Nearly $18 Million for 1990 Tourist Killing Wrongful Conviction
His lawyers revealed Friday that the city and state of New York would pay roughly $18 million to a man released in 2015 after 25 years in jail for a tourist slaying. Johnny Hincapie’s lawyers called it New York City’s biggest wrongful conviction payment. In 1990, a gang...
NBC New York
Woman, Ex Accused in $1 Million Revenge Scheme Targeting Long Island, NYC Homes
A Manhattan man and Connecticut woman who once dated allegedly teamed up to burglarize two homes belonging to an apparently wealthy victim who was romantically involved with another of the allegedly scorned woman's ex-lovers, prosecutors on Long Island say. The proceeds of the crimes topped $1 million. Suffolk County District...
NYC’s plan to close Rikers Island jail complex is not going to cut it
If New York City closes the jail complex on Rikers Island, as it is slated to do in 2027, the “borough-based jails” erected in its place will leave the city with room for just 3,300 detainees. That’s nowhere near enough, I argue in a new Manhattan Institute report: Nearly 6,000 people are on Rikers right now, and with crime still rising, that population will only grow. Some people aren’t convinced. Speaking to The Post, state Senate Correction Chair Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), a leading advocate of closure, claimed that the report didn’t consider how jailing fewer people for minor crimes might make...
NYC Needs Thousands of Apartments for the Formerly Incarcerated. 50 Face Furious Opposition
“Just Home”—a NYC Health + Hospitals (HHC) plan to convert an empty staff residence on the Jacobi Hospital campus into supportive housing for a few dozen people with serious medical problems discharged from Rikers Island—is a pressure cooker for many of the most fraught issues in the city: homelessness, mental health, development, and the risk of crime, whether real or perceived.
bkreader.com
Mayor Adams Wants Police to Involuntarily Hospitalize People with Mental Illness … Brooklynite Public Advocate has Questions
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams — a former member of the NYC Council from Brooklyn’s 45th district — raised questions about the policies of a new mental health initiative announced by Mayor Eric Adams and his administration last week. On Nov. 29, Mayor Eric...
yonkerstimes.com
Bronx Man’s Attempted Murder Conviction Overturned After 22 Years
Andre Brown has been behind bars for over 20 years, – since his arrest in 1999 -when he was first accused of attempted murder. He has proclaimed his innocence since then and has filed repeated motions to get his conviction thrown out. Judge David Lewis of Bronx Supreme Court,...
Worker: NYC shelter fired me for warning about transgender serial killer Marceline Harvey
An ex-case worker at a Manhattan senior shelter claims she was fired for warning that twice-convicted murderer Marceline Harvey threatened her at the facility — even after the alleged serial killer was charged in the grisly slaying of a former resident. Monica Archer, who worked at George Daly House — a short-term housing alternative for seniors in Alphabet City — alleged in a 16-page lawsuit filed Monday that 83-year-old Harvey was allowed to live at the facility despite the warnings. Bosses at the non-profit then elected to move Harvey into her own apartment — and one week later, she was charged with...
labpulse.com
New York couple sentenced to three years for $18M kickback scheme
Two New York diagnostic testing facility owners were sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for their roles in a more than $18 million healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Court documents show that Tea Kaganovich and Ramazi Mitaishvili are married and own several diagnostic...
7½ Years Without Parole Awaits Twice-Armed NJ Ex-Con Nabbed By Federal Marshals
UPDATE: An Essex County ex-con who rolled the dice and went to trial on drug and weapons charges is now headed to federal prison for more than 7½ years without parole as a result. Teriek Edwards, 44, of Newark, had already been charged by East Orange police with having...
Man wrongfully convicted of subway stabbing gets $18M from NYC, NY State
A man who spent more than 25 years in jail for a high-profile subway stabbing before his conviction was tossed out will receive a nearly $18 million settlement from New York City and State. Johnny Hincapie, 50, was among a group of men accused of stabbing Utah tourist Brian Wattkins, 22, to death in 1990 at the East 53rd Street subway station, but Hincapie said he had been coerced into falsely confessing to the killing. Watkins and his parents had just returned to Manhattan from the US Open tennis tournament when the gang of armed muggers encircled them. Hincapie recanted his confession,...
Woman pleads guilty to $400K NYC pandemic hotel room COVID con: Report
A Brooklyn woman who ripped off the city of New York by selling what should have been free hotel rooms in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon have her getaway from home. Chanette Lewis, 31, admitted to scamming city programs out of more than $400,000, according to NBC...
POLITICO
Benjamin's corruption charges tossed
Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin is off the hook, at least partially. The bribery charges that drove him from officewere dismissed by a federal judge, who threw out three counts of bribery and honest services wire fraud. The decision underscores how difficult it has become to make corruption charges stick,...
proclaimerscv.com
Five Gang Members Pleaded Guilty in Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz’s 2018 Killing in the Bronx
In New York, in relation to the murder of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz, 5 gang members have entered guilty pleas. The terrible, on-camera killing of the vulnerable 15-year-old in a Bronx bodega on June 20, 2018, left New York City in shock, and the five men are the most recent suspects to be found guilty.
NYC Judge Begrudgingly Tosses Murder Charges Against Woman Who Killed Husband, Blaming Only the DA’s ‘Unwillingness to Proceed’ with Prosecution
A judge in New York City tossed murder charges against a nurse who claimed that she acted in self-defense when she fatally stabbed her estranged husband inside of her Upper West Side apartment more than two years ago. Supreme Court Judge Diane J. Kiesel begrudgingly dismissed the state’s case against...
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: GoFundMe Set Up to Support Family of Fatal Gunshot Victim, Prince Shabazz, 14,
A GoFundMe page has been set-up to support the family of fatal gun violence victim, Prince Shabazz 14, who, as reported, was fatally shot in Fordham Heights on Wednesday, Nov 30. As reported, police spokesperson said the incident occurred at around 9.15 p.m. when officers from the 46th Precinct responded...
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
Judge: Tracy McCarter won't be prosecuted on murder charges
NEW YORK -- Upper West Side nurse Tracy McCarter will not be prosecuted on murder charges, a judge decided Friday.McCarter, 47, was charged with murder after the death of her estranged husband, James Murray, back in 2020. McCarter says she's a domestic abuse survivor and it was self-defense.Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said he wouldn't prosecute her and asked for the murder indictment to be dismissed, something Murray's family was against.The judge wrote Friday, "The court finds no compelling reason to dismiss the indictment but for the District Attorney's unwillingness to proceed."The DA does have 60 days to present the...
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
Comments / 8