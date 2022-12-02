ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 8

Disco inferno
4d ago

haha, taxpayers on the hook!!!!! that's what you get anyway, the average tax payer is so gullible when it comes to elections, they don't care where there money goes!!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man to receive almost $18 million for wrongful NY conviction

A man who was freed in 2015 after spending a quarter-century in prison for an infamous tourist killing will receive nearly $18 million in legal settlements from the city and state of New York, his attorneys confirmed Friday. Lawyers for Johnny Hincapie said it marks one of the largest settlements for a wrongful conviction in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC’s plan to close Rikers Island jail complex is not going to cut it

If New York City closes the jail complex on Rikers Island, as it is slated to do in 2027, the “borough-based jails” erected in its place will leave the city with room for just 3,300 detainees. That’s nowhere near enough, I argue in a new Manhattan Institute report: Nearly 6,000 people are on Rikers right now, and with crime still rising, that population will only grow.  Some people aren’t convinced. Speaking to The Post, state Senate Correction Chair Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), a leading advocate of closure, claimed that the report didn’t consider how jailing fewer people for minor crimes might make...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

NYC Needs Thousands of Apartments for the Formerly Incarcerated. 50 Face Furious Opposition

“Just Home”—a NYC Health + Hospitals (HHC) plan to convert an empty staff residence on the Jacobi Hospital campus into supportive housing for a few dozen people with serious medical problems discharged from Rikers Island—is a pressure cooker for many of the most fraught issues in the city: homelessness, mental health, development, and the risk of crime, whether real or perceived.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Bronx Man’s Attempted Murder Conviction Overturned After 22 Years

Andre Brown has been behind bars for over 20 years, – since his arrest in 1999 -when he was first accused of attempted murder. He has proclaimed his innocence since then and has filed repeated motions to get his conviction thrown out. Judge David Lewis of Bronx Supreme Court,...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Worker: NYC shelter fired me for warning about transgender serial killer Marceline Harvey

An ex-case worker at a Manhattan senior shelter claims she was fired for warning that twice-convicted murderer Marceline Harvey threatened her at the facility — even after the alleged serial killer was charged in the grisly slaying of a former resident. Monica Archer, who worked at George Daly House — a short-term housing alternative for seniors in Alphabet City — alleged in a 16-page lawsuit filed Monday that 83-year-old Harvey was allowed to live at the facility despite the warnings. Bosses at the non-profit then elected to move Harvey into her own apartment — and one week later, she was charged with...
MANHATTAN, NY
labpulse.com

New York couple sentenced to three years for $18M kickback scheme

Two New York diagnostic testing facility owners were sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for their roles in a more than $18 million healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Court documents show that Tea Kaganovich and Ramazi Mitaishvili are married and own several diagnostic...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Man wrongfully convicted of subway stabbing gets $18M from NYC, NY State

A man who spent more than 25 years in jail for a high-profile subway stabbing before his conviction was tossed out will receive a nearly $18 million settlement from New York City and State. Johnny Hincapie, 50, was among a group of men accused of stabbing Utah tourist Brian Wattkins, 22, to death in 1990 at the East 53rd Street subway station, but Hincapie said he had been coerced into falsely confessing to the killing. Watkins and his parents had just returned to Manhattan from the US Open tennis tournament when the gang of armed muggers encircled them. Hincapie recanted his confession,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Benjamin's corruption charges tossed

Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin is off the hook, at least partially. The bribery charges that drove him from officewere dismissed by a federal judge, who threw out three counts of bribery and honest services wire fraud. The decision underscores how difficult it has become to make corruption charges stick,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

NYC Judge Begrudgingly Tosses Murder Charges Against Woman Who Killed Husband, Blaming Only the DA’s ‘Unwillingness to Proceed’ with Prosecution

A judge in New York City tossed murder charges against a nurse who claimed that she acted in self-defense when she fatally stabbed her estranged husband inside of her Upper West Side apartment more than two years ago. Supreme Court Judge Diane J. Kiesel begrudgingly dismissed the state’s case against...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Judge: Tracy McCarter won't be prosecuted on murder charges

NEW YORK -- Upper West Side nurse Tracy McCarter will not be prosecuted on murder charges, a judge decided Friday.McCarter, 47, was charged with murder after the death of her estranged husband, James Murray, back in 2020. McCarter says she's a domestic abuse survivor and it was self-defense.Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said he wouldn't prosecute her and asked for the murder indictment to be dismissed, something Murray's family was against.The judge wrote Friday, "The court finds no compelling reason to dismiss the indictment but for the District Attorney's unwillingness to proceed."The DA does have 60 days to present the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Ash Jurberg

This New York billionaire is giving away millions

Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy