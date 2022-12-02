ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

WAFB

Officials extend Real ID deadline again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you don’t have a ‘Real ID’ yet, you’re not alone. Only about 30% of Louisianans are ‘Real ID’ ready. And after yet another extension, you have more time to get one. “There is no added cost. The same...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of duo on drug charges in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office requested a vehicle stop after seeing a driver commit a traffic violation. The driver of that vehicle was Jamiah Deron Harris, 30, of Labadieville. The stop happened on LA 398 and Harris was found to be...
LABADIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Tangipahoa sheriff's office mourns loss of deputy

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a sheriff's deputy after he died by suicide Sunday afternoon. Deputy Myles Ledet started his career in law enforcement in the Hammond Police Department as a corrections officer before he joined the sheriff's department as a patrol deputy. “Deputy...
TANGIPAHOA, LA
brproud.com

Mother of domestic violence victim asks others to speak up

BATON ROUGE, La. – A baby’s parents are dead after another case of domestic violence in Baton Rouge. The baby is home tonight with her grandmother who has a message for women suffering in silence. “And everything she wanted for them you know they will have regardless of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension, Gonzales agencies assist with arrest of suspected drug distributor

Ascension Parish deputies and Gonzales Police officers assisted the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with a search warrant at a Gonzales apartment complex during an investigation into an alleged fentanyl and heroin distributor. According to a news release, EBRSO narcotics with the assistance of Baton Rouge DEA conducted an...
GONZALES, LA
postsouth.com

Interim Plaquemine police chief to be hired at special meeting

The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen will convene in a special meeting Dec. 13 to appoint an interim police chief to fill the unexpired term of Kenny Payne. Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. called the special meeting after Payne retired from office. Reeves would not reveal the name...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens arrested

ZACHARY - Three high schoolers were arrested, one for attempted murder, after an off-campus fight stemming from a dispute at school led to another student being shot. The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday, December 1, after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Police chief issues warning after city employee arrested, accused of tipping off alleged drug dealer

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - An employee with the Zachary City Courthouse was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30 after allegedly leaking information to a suspect. According to officials, Ashley Cobb, 37, leaked warrant details in connection to an overdose death investigation. According to arrest records, Cobb allegedly logged into the court system back in September, looked up warrant information and then passed it on to the guy police were trying to track down for his role in a deadly drug overdose case. Detective believes she stepped outside of her work duties, repeatedly slipping that information to the suspect and allowing him to continue to run from officers. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid says they got Louisiana State Police involved when they noticed something suspicious in the midst of an audit of the case.
ZACHARY, LA

