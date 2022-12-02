Read full article on original website
Officials extend Real ID deadline again
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you don’t have a ‘Real ID’ yet, you’re not alone. Only about 30% of Louisianans are ‘Real ID’ ready. And after yet another extension, you have more time to get one. “There is no added cost. The same...
brproud.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of duo on drug charges in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office requested a vehicle stop after seeing a driver commit a traffic violation. The driver of that vehicle was Jamiah Deron Harris, 30, of Labadieville. The stop happened on LA 398 and Harris was found to be...
wbrz.com
Tangipahoa sheriff's office mourns loss of deputy
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a sheriff's deputy after he died by suicide Sunday afternoon. Deputy Myles Ledet started his career in law enforcement in the Hammond Police Department as a corrections officer before he joined the sheriff's department as a patrol deputy. “Deputy...
brproud.com
Louisiana woman accused of trying to run over husband at retail outlet
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Shara Samantha Cabellero, 37, of Napoleonville, was arrested over one year after an alleged domestic incident at a local retail outlet. The alleged incident took place in Pierre Part on October 28, 2021. On that date, “deputies interviewed the complainant who advised that he...
brproud.com
Mother of domestic violence victim asks others to speak up
BATON ROUGE, La. – A baby’s parents are dead after another case of domestic violence in Baton Rouge. The baby is home tonight with her grandmother who has a message for women suffering in silence. “And everything she wanted for them you know they will have regardless of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension, Gonzales agencies assist with arrest of suspected drug distributor
Ascension Parish deputies and Gonzales Police officers assisted the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with a search warrant at a Gonzales apartment complex during an investigation into an alleged fentanyl and heroin distributor. According to a news release, EBRSO narcotics with the assistance of Baton Rouge DEA conducted an...
wbrz.com
OMV reportedly 'overwhelmed' after reinstating new voicemail system to help with large call volume
BATON ROUGE - After the Office of Motor Vehicles reinstated a voicemail system to help staff keep up with high call volumes, the office told WBRZ employees are overwhelmed. The office is reportedly receiving some 1,400 unique voicemails a day, not including duplicates. Some voicemails are said to be blank, incomplete, or unclear.
Franklin Chief of Police resigns due to health reasons
The City of Franklin Police Chief has announced his resignations due to health reasons.
Two young teens arrested in church, park vandalism
The teenagers are accused of breaking into a church twice, and of destroying Christmas decorations at a local park.
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after flipping car ‘several times’ off of Antioch Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Fit “flipped several times” in the 9000 block of Antioch Rd. on Saturday, December 3. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Ryan Jackson, 28, of Lutcher. A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to...
wbrz.com
Crime prevention board aims to curb violence in BR neighborhood, helped police catch burglary suspect
BATON ROUGE - Members of the Forest Oak and Windsor Place Crime Prevention and Beautification Board met Saturday with law enforcement to discuss upcoming changes to the neighborhood, all of which aim to strengthen the fight against violent crime. The group has been working on crime prevention for the past...
wbrz.com
6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle
CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Pileup crash involves 12 vehicles, 22 patients; some minor injuries reported
The Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department reported minor injuries for some of the 22 patients involved in a pileup crash on Airline Highway about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 3. According to a social media post, firefighters said the crash happened when dense fog was in the area around the Ascension Parish town.
postsouth.com
Interim Plaquemine police chief to be hired at special meeting
The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen will convene in a special meeting Dec. 13 to appoint an interim police chief to fill the unexpired term of Kenny Payne. Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. called the special meeting after Payne retired from office. Reeves would not reveal the name...
wbrz.com
Plaquemine looking to fill police chief position after former resigned, pleaded guilty to malfeasance
PLAQUEMINE, La. – Mayor Ed Reeves is set to name an interim police chief next week. Reeves has called a special meeting of the city’s board of selectmen for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 to make his announcement. The move comes after former police Chief Kenny Payne resigned after...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman on trial for allegedly poisoning and killing her boyfriend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman is facing life behind bars for the alleged murder of her boyfriend in 2015. Meshell Hale is believed to be responsible for her husband’s death as well but hasn’t been charged. Hale is on trial for first-degree murder...
wbrz.com
Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens arrested
ZACHARY - Three high schoolers were arrested, one for attempted murder, after an off-campus fight stemming from a dispute at school led to another student being shot. The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday, December 1, after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of crashing vehicle while drunk after Trace Adkins concert
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested on his birthday after allegedly running a red light and crashing into another vehicle. Bailey Calk, 25, of Baton Rouge, was driving a Jeep Liberty when the crash took place a little before 11 p.m., on Friday, December 2.
I-TEAM: Police chief issues warning after city employee arrested, accused of tipping off alleged drug dealer
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - An employee with the Zachary City Courthouse was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30 after allegedly leaking information to a suspect. According to officials, Ashley Cobb, 37, leaked warrant details in connection to an overdose death investigation. According to arrest records, Cobb allegedly logged into the court system back in September, looked up warrant information and then passed it on to the guy police were trying to track down for his role in a deadly drug overdose case. Detective believes she stepped outside of her work duties, repeatedly slipping that information to the suspect and allowing him to continue to run from officers. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid says they got Louisiana State Police involved when they noticed something suspicious in the midst of an audit of the case.
brproud.com
Zachary Police arrest two underage suspects on attempted murder charges, one suspect remains at large
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Zachary say a verbal argument among at least four youths led to a fight that escalated into gun violence, which left one individual wounded. Two of the youths linked to the shooting have been arrested, but a third 18-year-old remains at large. According...
