Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
Related
2 Upcoming Not-to-Miss Holiday Events in Springfield
It is time to get into the holiday spirit. Here are two events in Springfield to celebrate the season. Time: 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Cost: $1,200 for a table of eight. Created to fund new workforce development programs for the Robertson County Chamber of Commerce, this fundraising event will be black tie and ball gowns. There will be an elegant lounge where guests can relax, specialty cocktails, valet parking, and an elegant dinner with special holiday decor.
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas Parade lights up downtown Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade lit up Clarksville on Saturday night. Local businesses, schools and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit with the theme this year of “Christmas Movies.” The event was preceded by SpiritFest at Downtown Commons. More than 100 local businesses,...
Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun Way
This Kentucky community is gettin' lit for the holiday season and they're inviting the whole town to join in. Muhlenberg, Greenville, and Central City are hosting a huge decorating contest and you could win money!. Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun...
WSMV
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
10 must-do holiday activities in Nashville
It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of the holiday season in Nashville. It's never too early to plan a visit to meet Santa and his elves. Green Hills Mall is hosting Santa's Flight Academy, an immersive holiday photo exhibit. Walk-ups...
WSMV
Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
Community gathers to watch Christmas parade light up Portland
Portland was all aglow Saturday night as the city kicked off the holiday season with its annual Christmas parade.
wrif.com
Workers Squeeze a 19-Foot Christmas Tree into a House
A video is making the rounds of a delivery crew bringing a 19-foot Christmas tree into a Nashville home. They almost break-off a fixture, but get through unscathed. You see the high ceiling in the living room when the tree is stood up. Watch the video here!. The Best Movies...
WSMV
Lauren Alaina to host concert, DISH Network to host giveaway one year after Kentucky tornadoes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WSMV) - Country music artist Lauren Alaina will be hosting a concert and DISH Network will be giving away emergency preparedness kits with essential first-aid items to residents in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky. DISH Network will be onsite at...
McCreary’s Irish Pub to Open New Location in Columbia
McCreary’s Irish Pub has been a staple in downtown Franklin for many years, now they just announced they will expand to a second location in Columbia Tennessee. In a social media post, the pub will open in the former Vanh Dy’s location in Columbia. Stating, “Such is our...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
It’s a holiday takeover edition of free and cheap things this week. The weekend of December 10-11 are chock full of events for the family, and each one has a special holiday draw. The kiddos can bring flashlights to find candy canes (four-leaf clover style) in Franklin. Storyteller Emily Arrow will be in West Nashville at beloved bookstore Parnassus for a holiday-themed pajama storytime. The Tennessee State Museum is up to all kinds of spirited shenanigans, and there’s a community bash at the National Museum of African American Music. If that doesn’t get you and your crew in the spirit, Dickens of a Christmas is turning downtown Franklin into one, big holiday storybook.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Speedway fills track with Drive-Thru Christmas Lights display | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Drive-Thru Christmas Lights are waiting for you at the Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds, 1600 Needmore Road, through Jan. 1. The display includes over 1 mile of more than 3 million lights you can enjoy from the comfort of your car. Admission is...
WSMV
Shelby Park underpass too low for commercial vehicles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is an underpass in East Nashville that is creating issues for dozens of trucks that attempt to cross underneath a bridge near Shelby Park. Residents have noticed roughly 40 different box trucks have become stuck in this underpass over the last 10 years and it seems to be happening more often.
WSMV
Crews battle fire at Hickory Lake Apartments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the wee hours of Monday morning, first responders spent time battling a fire at an apartment complex in Antioch on Apache Trail. According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to Hickory Lake Apartments around 1:30 am. When they arrived, they noticed fire and smoke coming from the leasing office building.
williamsonhomepage.com
Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building
A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
WSMV
East Nashville bridge causes number of issues with truck drivers, community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville councilmember is calling for box truck drivers to be more attentive to an East Nashville underpass after those who live close to it said trucks are getting stuck a little more frequently there. “We really need drivers to pay attention and follow regulations. If...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville. The accident happened near Memorial Drive at around 5:17 p.m. The collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.
clarksvillenow.com
Pets of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) –Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
luxury-houses.net
Exquisite Stone and Stucco Timbered Residence in Nashville, TN With Architectural Style Best Described as Tudor Asks for $5.75M
The Residence in Nashville offers sprawling main level, but terraces, pool, tennis and mature gardens designed by Ben Page, now available for sale. This home located at 3800 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,289 square feet of living spaces. Call Richard B French – French King Fine Properties – (Phone: 615-604-2323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Nashville.
WSMV
Missing Clarksville man’s truck pulled from Cumberland; body found
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck belonging to a missing Clarksville man was pulled from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers, an Illinois company, that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500. Police said it belonged to Jason Spencer, who was reported missing Nov. 14.
Comments / 1