Briggsdale girls basketball knows what heartbreak feels like. After finishing their 2021-22 regular season with a perfect record, the Falcons eyed their first-ever state championship at Class 1A. Flatirons Academy, however, had other plans. In that final game, their 25th of the season, the Bison dashed their dreams when they won the state crown with a 52-43 final. Briggsdale finished the season 24-1.

BRIGGSDALE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO