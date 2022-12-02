ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond

Eli Lilly's strong lineup and pipeline should allow it to remain atop its industry for a long time. Visa benefits from a competitive advantage and a leadership position in a growing market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

Brookfield Renewable has been a tremendous wealth creator over the years. Enbridge has lots of fuel to continue growing shareholder value. National Retail Properties has steadily grown its dividend over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
The Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

The stock market has been shaky all year, worrying many investors. However, history gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Warren Buffett's strategy can help maximize your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
The Motley Fool

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

You don't need to be wealthy to retire a millionaire. Investing even a little each month can add up significantly over time. Despite the current market slump, it's not necessarily a bad time to invest. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks On Earth

Coca-Cola’s beverage brand portfolio is unmatched and could benefit from global population growth. The demand for electric vehicles should explode in the years ahead, and Albemarle could be a major beneficiary. Both stocks appear to be reasonably valued at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool

3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

If We're at the Beginning of a Recession, Should You Wait to Invest?

The quick answer? Not necessarily. Some people may be hesitant to invest right now because they think stock values will drop even more. While that could happen, it doesn't necessarily mean you should hold off on buying stocks. For many months now, financial experts have been sounding a warning about...
Motley Fool

2 Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrats That Are No-Brainer Buys for 2023

Target's inventory issues are serious, but are only a temporary setback. Walgreens is branching into the healthcare space, which should drive future growth. Both companies are near the cheapest they've been in a long while. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock Mega Bulls: Here’s How To Supercharge Returns

Last Friday, I wrote about how Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report bears could benefit from an eventual decline in share price by simply holding shares of a fund, the Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares. It aims to deliver the inverse of the daily returns in AAPL. While...

