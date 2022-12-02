Read full article on original website
Captain Sully and Whoopi Goldberg are among the latest celebrities announcing they quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed at the end of October. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Britney Spears Admits She’s Not ‘Sure’ She Was That ‘Present’ at Sam Asghari Wedding: ‘Haven’t Had Real Consciousness in 3 Years’
While reminiscing about her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears revealed she didn’t recall being that “present” at the special event. “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, 40, wrote in a lengthy since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, November 9, according to Page Six. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”
Miley Cyrus Shut Down In Attempts To Reconnect With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth Three Years After Divorce
Miley Cyrus has extended an olive branch to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, three years after their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources, the 30-year-old pop star has tried “several times” recently to reach out to Lian, 32, but she’s been “snubbed” at every turn. “Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again,” spilled the source. “But Liam won’t even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn’t want any contact with her.” Miley recently purchased an $8 million mansion in Malibu...
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Used to Avoid Her Because He's 'Scared to Death of Me'
It's safe to say Justin Bieber probably isn't keeping former neighbor Judge Judy Sheindlin on his holiday greetings list. The TV judge, who used to live beside the "Ghost" singer, claimed he used to be terrified of her after she spoke publicly about his teen years. Judge Judy, 80, explained how she knew Bieber, now 28, was fearful of her.
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
‘Shocked And Appalled’: Miley Cyrus Grossed Out By Dad Billy Ray’s Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer
Miley Cyrus has been fuming about her dad Billy Ray getting secretly engaged to his 34-year-old Aussie singer lover Firerose and has yet to call to congratulate him, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Miley, 29, and her dad have been estranged ever since her mom Tish filed for divorce earlier this year. An insider revealed the pop star was not impressed after finding out Billy Ray was in a relationship with someone young enough to be her sister. Billy Ray recently proposed to Firerose weeks after she moved into his Tennessee pad. The cradle-robing romance has grossed out...
Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Responded to Drake Calling Him a Groupie On ‘Her Loss’
Drake took aim at tech mogul Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams, on his new album 'Her Loss,' calling him a groupie to his wife.
Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)
“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
I’m a Megan Fox look-alike in the military — the guys tease me constantly
A woman working in the military is sharing how she’s treated compared to her male counterparts — leaving commenters bickering over whether or not it’s acceptable. Kerra Buerger — dubbed G.I. Jane Megan Fox by one TikTok user for her striking resemblance to the “Transformers” star — posted a video, writing “What it’s like being a female in a male dominated career field,” to illustrate how she feels at work. In the clip — which has been viewed more than 9 million times — she uses a sound bite of a woman trying to speak while a group of men yell...
Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support
Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned. This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of...
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds
Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
Shakira & Ex Gerard Piqué Agree To Sell Barcelona Mansion After Singer Reveals She's Moving Kids To Miami Following Custody Battle
Shakira is saying sayonara to her old life with Gerard Piqué, including the former couple's Barcelona mansion where they raised their two children. The exes agreed to put their ex-family home on the market following a nasty split and custody battle, with a price tag of possibly $14 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
'He's Heard Too Much': Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony 'Suspicious' Of Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's protective baby daddy Marc Anthony wishes her all the happiness in the world — but the singer's third hubby is still leery of the man she picked for hubby number four. Mistrusting Marc, 54, was shocked when J Lo, 53, rekindled her broken romance with Ben Affleck, 50, and walked down the aisle with him nearly 20 years after their bitter split, RadarOnline.com has learned.Music superstar Marc married the Jenny From The Block singer in June 2004, just 9 months after she called off her first wedding date with Ben. J Lo and Marc ultimately split in 2014...
Resurfaced Clip Shows Herschel Walker Blaming Wife’s Genes For Son Being An ‘Ugly’ Baby
A clip of Herschel Walker talking about his son being an ugly baby due to his wife’s bad genes has resurfaced on social media. The Twitter account PatriotTakes posted the video on Nov. 24. Walker also said his son was extremely book smart but “dumb as a brick” when...
I Said What I Said: ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. Defiantly Refuses To Apologize For Antisemitic Message
Hebrews To Negroes filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. won’t apologize for the antisemitic messages in his Amazon documentary
