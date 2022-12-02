Read full article on original website
Exhausted Bartender Cheered for 'Ruining Wedding' by Walking Out Mid-Shift
"It goes without saying that I no longer have a job there, but it's a relief," said the former bartender.
Howard Stern Criticizes Coverage of 'GMA' Hosts T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach
The popular radio host said he doesn't grasp the obsession of the anchors' rumored romance.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Winning' Against Prince William in U.S. Tour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix trailer left a former British tabloid editor musing that "the U.K. sometimes looks very small and very insular."
Woman Praised for Refusing To Go to Stepson's Wedding: 'Not Wanted'
""I have reached a breaking point," wrote the heartbroken stepmom in the viral Reddit post.
"Send Them To The White Lotus": 28 People And Characters Who Scream "Eat The Rich"
London Tipton could benefit from a night at the White Lotus hotel.
Woman Shares PowerPoint of Failed Romances With Own '2022 Dating Wrapped'
"Probably the first PowerPoint I paid attention to from start to finish," said one TikTok user.
Cat Sticking Out Tongue Leaves Internet in Hysterics: 'Never Change'
"That's not a pet it's a chaos demon." one TikToker wrote, while another commented: "why do you have Anthony Hopkins as a pet?"
'The Holiday' Director Nancy Meyers Debunks Sequel Rumors
A U.K. tabloid has apparently gotten fans' hopes up, as the creator of the beloved Christmas movie denies a report that a sequel is in the works.
Who is Steve Banerjee's Wife Irene and What Happened to Her?
Annaleigh Ashford told Newsweek about playing Somen Banerjee's wife Irene in "Welcome to Chippendales."
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes' Affair Joke Goes Viral
Photos of the "GMA3: What You Need To Know" co-hosts' alleged romance surfaced last week.
'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Talks Embarrassing On-Set Accident
Richardson, who plays Portia on the popular HBO series, appeared as a guest during Tuesday's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Who Is Neal Bledsoe? Actor Quits Channel After Candace Cameron Bure Remarks
"I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear," Bledsoe said.
Woman Applauded for Blanking Heartbroken Sister: 'Not My Problem'
"For the sake of your mental health, please cut these toxic people off," said one commenter on the viral Reddit post.
Kid Rock Video at Donald Trump Jr. Party Leads to Talk of His DJ Skills
"This seems like a scene right out of The Office," one Twitter user wrote in response to a video of Kid Rock's apparent DJ-booth "struggle."
Prince Harry's Memoir Readers Don't Want 'To Be Preached To' by A-Lister
Harry's book is in a "league of its own" despite a celebrity memoir slump, but the royal should be careful his life story doesn't read like a "new age manifesto."
Princess Diana 'Smothers' Prince Harry 'With Love' in Old Clip: 'Best Mom'
A video clip of the royal mother and son duo affectionately interacting at a public event has gone viral on TikTok with over 300,000 views.
Eerie Pics of Abandoned High School Show Library Still Filled With Books
The Urban Explorer told Newsweek: "They have left computer carts still loaded with 200 to 300 Chromebooks."
T.J. Holmes Stumbles Through Report on Workplace Romance Amid Affair Rumors
The "Good Morning America" host and co-star Amy Robach's relationship went public last week.
