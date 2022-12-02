ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

WCNC

'Never our desire' | Rowan County Sheriff names deputies involved in shooting during house fire, praises their actions

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said his deputies reacted appropriately during a shooting that unfolded as a house fire burned four days ago. On Dec. 2, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office joined other first responders on a house fire call at 1 a.m. in the Rockwell community. However, a man later identified as 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Green reportedly shot at them, and deputies returned fire. One deputy struck and killed Green.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Salisbury housefire that left two kids dead still under investigation

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Salisbury fire investigators are still working to learn what caused a fire that left two children dead and one adult injured. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire Investigators say the fire broke out just after midnight Saturday on South Church Street. At the time of […]
SALISBURY, NC
Queen City News

Chop shop in Hickory had engines, stolen car parts: Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A chop shop in Hickory had stolen engines and other car parts and two men are facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle with drugs inside last month driven by Connely Springs resident Daryl Ingle, 43. The […]
HICKORY, NC
WXII 12

Wilkes County rollover crash kills passenger, injures driver

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed and a man was injured after a rollover crash in Wilkes County. It happened Monday around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 421 near Boone Trail. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van was traveling east on Highway 421, ran off the road, went down an embankment and overturned.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
BET

North Carolina Teenager Shot After Getting Off School Bus Dies

On Nov. 29, 17-year-old Nahzir Taylor was shot while getting off a school bus in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sadly, the child passed away from his injuries on Friday, Dec. 2. According to the Charlotte Observer, a doorbell camera showed the Rocky River High School student running before he was shot and collapsed to the ground. Three people who appeared to be following Taylor were seen jumping into a blue car before being driven away by someone waiting in the vehicle. Stray bullets entered other homes but no one else was harmed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Woman Killed In North Wilkesboro Crash

WILKESBORO – On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
WBTV

Tens of thousands without power after shootings at NC substations

CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire

Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

NTSB Releases Preliminary Findings In Fatal WBTV Helicopter Crash

Two weeks after the fatal helicopter crash that killed WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary findings into the crash. The report indicates the crash happened during a training exercise. Here is the full report:. On November 22, 2022, at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Two rescued after being trapped overnight

Two people were rescued from Fisher River in Dobson Friday after at least one of them had been trapped there since Thursday, following a nearby traffic accident, according to Surry County officials, but details being released Monday by local officials were still scarce and somewhat contradictory. According to a statement...
DOBSON, NC

