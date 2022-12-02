Read full article on original website
Related
'Never our desire' | Rowan County Sheriff names deputies involved in shooting during house fire, praises their actions
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said his deputies reacted appropriately during a shooting that unfolded as a house fire burned four days ago. On Dec. 2, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office joined other first responders on a house fire call at 1 a.m. in the Rockwell community. However, a man later identified as 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Green reportedly shot at them, and deputies returned fire. One deputy struck and killed Green.
Salisbury housefire that left two kids dead still under investigation
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Salisbury fire investigators are still working to learn what caused a fire that left two children dead and one adult injured. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire Investigators say the fire broke out just after midnight Saturday on South Church Street. At the time of […]
Man killed in single-vehicle NC moped collision: Police
The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2022, off the 6800 block of Statesville Road near Old Statesville Road.
Man accused of going over 100 mph before deadly NC crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a fatal crash near the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard last month. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on West Gate City Boulevard when police say that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriela Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount […]
Chop shop in Hickory had engines, stolen car parts: Sheriff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A chop shop in Hickory had stolen engines and other car parts and two men are facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle with drugs inside last month driven by Connely Springs resident Daryl Ingle, 43. The […]
WXII 12
Wilkes County rollover crash kills passenger, injures driver
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed and a man was injured after a rollover crash in Wilkes County. It happened Monday around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 421 near Boone Trail. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van was traveling east on Highway 421, ran off the road, went down an embankment and overturned.
BET
North Carolina Teenager Shot After Getting Off School Bus Dies
On Nov. 29, 17-year-old Nahzir Taylor was shot while getting off a school bus in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sadly, the child passed away from his injuries on Friday, Dec. 2. According to the Charlotte Observer, a doorbell camera showed the Rocky River High School student running before he was shot and collapsed to the ground. Three people who appeared to be following Taylor were seen jumping into a blue car before being driven away by someone waiting in the vehicle. Stray bullets entered other homes but no one else was harmed.
WBTV
18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Dominic Salazar, 18, died on Monday from injuries that he got from a shooting at Fred Alexander Park on Nov. 15. Salazar’s brother, 17-year-old Damien...
860wacb.com
Woman Killed In North Wilkesboro Crash
WILKESBORO – On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
Second teen dies from injuries in shooting near north Charlotte park: CMPD
A second teenager has died from their injuries following a shooting that occurred in November in north Charlotte, CMPD said.
WBTV
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been charged after they led police on a chase through two counties on Sunday. According to the Rockwell Police Department, the chase began in Salisbury after a Hertz-rented Amazon vehicle was stolen. The driver led authorities through the Town of Rockwell before...
Silver Alert canceled for 52-year-old man reported missing in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Silver Alert that was issued for a 52-year-old man reported missing in Statesville has been canceled, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. Officials said Britton Lee Ramsey was last seen at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Beechnut Lane. He...
WBTV
Tens of thousands without power after shootings at NC substations
The specific circumstances that led up to the crash were not immediately known. According to law enforcement, authorities were called after the package was found inside the store. Travel Tuesday has 50% more deals than Black Friday, 30% more than Cyber Monday, expert says. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:50...
qcnews.com
2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire
Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
wccbcharlotte.com
NTSB Releases Preliminary Findings In Fatal WBTV Helicopter Crash
Two weeks after the fatal helicopter crash that killed WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary findings into the crash. The report indicates the crash happened during a training exercise. Here is the full report:. On November 22, 2022, at...
‘That was not him’: Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
The incident began at 12:38 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at a home on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
860wacb.com
Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Issues Alert On Cold Case Investigation
This is an updated age-progression photo of Lindsay Ray Baker Jr. Lindsay Baker was last seen in 1989. He was 17 years old when he went to a party with a friend. The friend told Junior’s mother and authorities that he dropped Junior off in the Bethlehem area. The friend said he didn’t know exactly where he dropped Junior off.
Mount Airy News
Two rescued after being trapped overnight
Two people were rescued from Fisher River in Dobson Friday after at least one of them had been trapped there since Thursday, following a nearby traffic accident, according to Surry County officials, but details being released Monday by local officials were still scarce and somewhat contradictory. According to a statement...
Comments / 0