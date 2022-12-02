ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?

By Ollie Cooper
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LR7hB_0jVFSPlt00

A fourth child has died in the UK after contracting a bacterial infection called Strep A.

Deaths have prompted health officials to issue warnings to parents and schools about how to spot the symptoms.

The children who passed away were in Wales, London, Surrey, and Buckinghamshire.

Symptoms anyone minding a child should watch for include high fever, severe pain in one part of the body, intense muscle pain, and vomiting or diarrhoea.

This video outlines what Strep A actually is, and how to spot it.

