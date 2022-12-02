ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Ortega ‘predicts’ her future as Wednesday Addams in resurfaced clip

By Inga Parkel
 4 days ago

Fans have labelled Jenna Ortega a “prophet” after a resurfaced clip shows her predicting her future as Wednesday Addams.

Years before Ortega landed her starring role as the titular daughter of Netflix ’s Wednesday , an adaptation of 1992 classic The Addams Family, the young actor led her first series on Disney Channel ’s three-season comedy Stuck in the Middle.

The then 14-year-old Ortega portrayed Harley, the middle child of seven who comes up with creative means to stand out in her crowded household.

During an episode from its debut season, Harley’s attempts at scheduling a park day for her family are dashed when she realises her family’s calendar is already packed with her other siblings’ activities.

“This is what happens when there are seven kids, and you’re stuck in the middle. If my family was a week, I’d be Wednesday,” she tells the camera.

“I’m the day people meddle through as best they can. Hump day, I’m Hump Day Harley.”

Responding to the video on Twitter, fans are shocked by the perfect coincidence between her earlier lines and her newest role as psychic Wednesday Addams.

“She predicted her future,” one responded, with a second adding: “This aged well didn’t it?”

“Queen of manifesting her destiny,” a third wrote.

Another said: “She was born to be Wednesday.”

Since Wednesday’s release in late November, the series has not only set a surprising Rotten Tomatoes milestone (which The Independent ’s Jacob Stolworthy is worried we could eventually come to regret ) but also garnered an impressive fanbase.

A hawk-eyed one at that, many of whom were wholeheartedly convinced the show was filmed on the same set as another classic series. However, this theory has been debunked.

Read The Independent’s two-star review of Wednesday here .

Wednesday is out on Netflix now.

