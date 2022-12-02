ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guy Reschenthaler to be House GOP chief deputy whip

By Emily Brooks
 4 days ago

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), who was elected by House Republicans to be majority whip in the next Congress, on Friday announced Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) will be his chief deputy whip.

“No one is more tenacious and determined than Guy, and his experience as a US Navy veteran is a vital addition to our leadership team. His reputation and relationships within the Republican conference speak volumes about his abilities,” said Emmer, who is wrapping up his second term as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm for the House GOP.

Reschenthaler was a key part of Emmer’s whip team in the race for what will be the No. 3 spot and was one of his most vocal supporters. Emmer won that race on the second ballot against Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.), the current chief deputy whip, and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee caucus.

“House Republicans have a tremendous opportunity to show voters we are capable of delivering on our promises and serving as a vital check on Joe Biden’s disastrous agenda,” Reschenthaler said in a statement. “I want to thank Whip Emmer for the opportunity to serve in this role, and I couldn’t be happier to get to work for the American people.”

Reschenthaler was elected to the House in 2018, and was previously a magisterial district judge in Pennsylvania, a state senator, and part of the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General Corps in Iraq. He prosecuted nearly 100 terrorists, according to his office.

Related
Six pledges McCarthy has made for a GOP House as he aims for Speakership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is escalating and doubling down on several pledges about how we would run the lower chamber next year as he tries to beat back opposition from a handful of House Republicans who threaten to derail his Speakership bid. Over the weekend, he warned that any delay in Republicans taking […]
Trump complicates GOP position as party of the Constitution

Former President Trump’s suggestion that the country do away with parts of the Constitution to redo the 2020 election has put Republicans – many of whom want to wrap themselves in the founding document – in a complicated position. Several House Republicans and some in the Senate often champion the GOP as a party that […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Bolduc running for NH GOP vice chair after Senate loss

Retired Army general Don Bolduc is running to be vice chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party after losing his bid for U.S. Senate.  “I was humbled by the outpouring of support during my Senate run and the encouragement of the grassroots to stay involved in the political process,” Bolduc said in a statement announcing […]
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Biggs renews challenge to McCarthy amid lack of consensus alternative

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on Tuesday renewed his challenge against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker as McCarthy’s opponents aim to keep him from securing the gavel on the House floor but lack a viable alternative. “I’m running for Speaker to break the establishment,” Biggs, a former chairman of the confrontational conservative House […]
TEXAS STATE
John Bolton ‘going to seriously consider’ challenging Trump

Former national security adviser John Bolton said Monday that he’ll “seriously consider” challenging former President Trump for the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024 if other potential candidates don’t step in to decry his former boss and stop him from taking office again.  “We’ve got perhaps a dozen or more potential presidential candidates looking to 2024. […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
MISSOURI STATE
House Dems want to use DPA for electric transformers, seek $2.1B in funding

A group of House Democrats is pushing Congress to use the powerful Defense Production Act (DPA) to rapidly produce electric transformers, a call that comes in the wake of an armed attack at two substations in North Carolina that left tens of thousands without power. The nine Democratic members — which include Reps. Sean Casten […]
Democrats capture Senate seat in Georgia runoff

US President Joe Biden celebrated the strengthening of his party's majority in the Senate on Tuesday after Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner of a runoff election in Georgia. Georgia, historically a Republican state, took America by surprise when voters chose Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential election and then sent two Democrats to the Senate two months later in another runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution comments

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said anyone who suggests the Constitution could be suspended “would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States.” McConnell’s comments appeared directed squarely at former President Trump, who recently called for the termination of parts of the Constitution in light of […]
Democrats make major concession on vaccine mandate

Congress is poised to use the annual defense policy bill to eliminate the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate — a major concession by President Biden’s Democratic allies that helps clear the way to passing the sweeping package before year’s end.  In a compromise with Republicans, House Democrats are allowing language into the National Defense Authorization Act […]
Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has come to a “general agreement” to forward some criminal referrals to the Justice Department, its chair told reporters Tuesday. It was a confusing morning at the Capitol, with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) walking back statements he made earlier in the day when […]
