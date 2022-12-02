ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Colleague ‘surprised at baby’s turn for the worse’, Lucy Letby trial is told

By Kim Pilling
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fap1K_0jVFS02D00

A nurse was surprised to return from her break to find a baby in her care was unwell, the Lucy Letby murder trial has been told.

Letby, 32, allegedly tried to murder the youngster hours after she helped put up a party banner at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit to celebrate the girl turning 100 days old.

The defendant is accused of overfeeding the baby with milk through a nasogastric tube (NGT) and/or injecting air into the tube.

If I was concerned, I wouldn’t have gone on my break

Letby's nurse colleague

Prosecutors say she struck after 2am on September 7 2015 while a colleague designated to look after the infant, referred to as Child G, was on an hour-long break.

The colleague, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said the baby’s observations were stable when she left the high dependency unit after feeding her 45ml breast milk via the NGT.

On her return, the youngster was not in the room and had been moved to the intensive care unit as fellow staff gathered around her cot, she said.

She told Manchester Crown Court: “If I was concerned, I wouldn’t have gone on my break. For example, if she looked unwell, or her monitor was alarming, or if she hadn’t tolerated her feed, or woke up upset.

“I was told she had been unwell while I had gone on my break.”

Simon Driver, prosecuting, asked: “Was that development expected or unexpected?”

She replied: “It was unexpected.”

Mr Driver asked: “Why?”

The witness said: “Because she was fed and settled when I left her and there had not been any observations on her chart which caused me any concern.”

Jurors have been told Letby went on to take over the care of Child G, who deteriorated later in the shift as her oxygen levels dipped and her breathing stopped periodically.

The witness told Ben Myers KC, defending, she was not trained in intensive care so her duties on the night would have been appropriately passed to Letby.

Shift leader Ailsa Simpson said she was with Letby at the nursing station – directly opposite the high dependency unit – when she heard a projectile vomit at 2.15am.

Both rushed into the room where Miss Simpson said she was greeted by alarms sounding from the monitor connected to Child G’s cot.

She said she “sat up” the youngster and that either she or Letby then used a facemask to assist with Child G’s breathing.

She said: “It was a large, milky digested vomit. It had gone from over the cot and on to a chair next to her.”

Prosecutors say the defendant made two more attempts to murder Child G on September 21.

Letby, originally from Hereford , denies murdering seven babies and trying to murder 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial continues on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother left her baby with fractured skull home to die in 27C heat - as she went shopping

A mother has been jailed after leaving her baby home to die in 27C with a fractured skull - while she got a car wash and went shopping.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan Davis in his cot for two hours - running errands and visiting a park.The tot was abandoned at home alone - trapped in a warm room with no windows open or fans on in hot weather.Davis - who regularly smoked cannabis around her son - returned to the property and then began texting a friend.She failed to check on him for at least another 30 minutes,...
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
The Independent

Katie Kenyon: Axe killer jailed for murdering ex-girlfriend day after digging her grave

A “cruel and vindictive” murderer has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years after killing a mother-of-two. Andrew Burfield, 51, admitted to the murder of his ex-girlfriend Katie Kenyon, 33, whose body was found in a makeshift grave in a forest.Burfield changed his plea to admit the murder on the third day of his trial at Preston Crown Court.He was re-arraigned on the charge on Wednesday morning and the jury in the case formally found him guilty.His trial heard he killed Miss Kenyon, of Padiham, Burnley, on 22 April and buried her body in a grave,...
The Independent

Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook

A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
Daily Mail

Watch the bizarre moment handcuffed boy, 10, laughs at cops as they scold the pint-sized detainee for allegedly using a painted toy gun and balaclava to try and rob a Chemist Warehouse

Two young boys have been given a stern talking to by police after they used a pair of painted toy guns and balaclavas to allegedly try and rob a Chemist Warehouse. Police allege the boys, aged 10 and 12, entered the chemist on Wyndham St, in the northern Victorian city of Shepparton, just before 12pm on November 11 and demanded money.
The Independent

Killer stabbed man to death because he wrongly thought he was meeting teenage girl

A 17-year-old has been sentenced to a minimum of 14 years and seven months in detention for the murder of a man he wrongly believed had arranged to meet a teenage girl.Joshua Boardman attacked 28-year-old Hiwa Ali Khani as he sat in his car in Preston, on July 8.On Wednesday, Preston Crown Court heard Boardman had intended to target Stuart Thornton, who had been parked behind Mr Ali-Khani until 40 seconds before Boardman arrived at the scene.David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said the day before the murder, Mr Thornton, aged 35, had pulled over his car to speak to a 15-year-old...
The Independent

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
Complex

Poisonous Cobra Dies After Being Bitten by 8-Year-Old Boy

A venomous cobra met its demise after attacking an eight-year-old boy in India, who bit the wild snake to death after it wrapped itself around his hand. Per the New Indian Express, the incident transpired in India’s Pandarpadh village in Jashpur district on Monday. 8-year-old Deepak was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday when a poisonous cobra bit him on his hand.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'

A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
The Independent

The Independent

963K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy