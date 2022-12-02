Read full article on original website
Restoring T Cell Function in Exhausted T Cells
Demonstrating Restoration of T Cell Function in Exhausted T Cells With IKZF3 Small Molecule Inhibitor, Lenalidomide. T cells can develop an exhausted phenotype due to prolonged antigen stimulation, resulting in reduced proliferative potential and loss of cytotoxic funtion. This can occur within the tumor microenvironment, allowing cancer cells to escape immune surveillance.
“Virtual Pillars” Separate and Sort Blood-Based Nanoparticles
Engineers at Duke University have developed a device that uses sound waves to separate and sort the tiniest particles found in blood in a matter of minutes. The technology is based on a concept called "virtual pillars" and could be a boon to both scientific research and medical applications. Tiny...
Garbage Disposal Neurons Are Key to Brain Health
Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have found that deleting two genes that encode key enzyme proteins (kinases NDR1 and NDR2), impairs the health of neurons and leads to neurodegeneration in young mice as well as in adults. Their study of mouse neurons highlights the essential role of these proteins...
Holographic Microscope Images Straight Through the Skull
Researchers led by Associate Director CHOI Wonshik of the Center for Molecular Spectroscopy and Dynamics within the Institute for Basic Science, Professor KIM Moonseok of The Catholic University of Korea, and Professor CHOI Myunghwan of Seoul National University developed a new type of holographic microscope. It is said that the new microscope can achieve “see through” the intact skull, and is capable of high-resolution 3D imaging of the neural network within a living mouse brain without removing the skull.
Laser Beam Brain Stimulation Could Boost Short-Term Memory by 25%
Shining a laser light at a targeted region of the human brain can boost short-term memory function by up to 25%, suggests a new study. The non-invasive technique could one day help improve attention deficits in people with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), say the paper’s authors. The study,...
Novel Method Enables Rapid Identification of Microbial Pathogens in Blood Samples
A collaborative team led by researchers from Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health (GOSH), London and including researchers from the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and BOA Biomedical in Cambridge has re-engineered the process of microbial pathogen identification in blood samples from pediatric sepsis patients using the Wyss Institute's FcMBL broad-spectrum pathogen capture technology. The advance enables accurate pathogen detection with a combination of unprecedented sensitivity and speed, and could significantly improve clinical outcomes for pediatric and older patients with bloodstream infections (BSIs) and sepsis.
mRNA Technology Offers One-Two Punch Against Malaria
Malaria is found in more than 90 countries around the world, causing 241 million cases and an estimated 627,000 deaths every year. Vaccines are one intervention that could help eliminate this deadly disease, yet a highly effective vaccine remains elusive. Recent technological advances in vaccine development–such as the mRNA vaccines for SARS-CoV2–could lead to a new generation of malaria vaccines.
Coral’s Microbiome “Reshuffles” During Hibernation
A new study has analyzed the microbiome of a species of coral before, during and after a period of “dormancy” during cold temperatures. The research is published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology. “Nap” time for the northern star coral. Winter is coming, which means many creatures on...
Pregnant Moms’ Stress May Accelerate Cell Aging of White, Not Black, Children
Does stress during pregnancy impact children’s cell aging, and does race matter? The answer is yes, according to a new UC San Francisco study published December 2 in Psychological Medicine. UCSF researchers followed 110 white and 112 Black women from age 10 to about 40 as well as their...
Light Shed on Link Between Kidney Metabolism and Viral Protection
Our kidney filters 180 liters of blood every day and retains nutrients through a process called ‘endocytosis’ and through active transport in the kidney cells. In a new international study, an international team of researchers, led by Markus Rinschen from Aarhus Institute of Advanced Studies and the Department of Biomedicine at Aarhus University, investigated how this process of ‘endocytosis’ is regulated by a very central enzyme, the ‘lipid kinase’ VPS34, in mice.
Peanuts, Herbs and Spices May Have a Positive Impact on the Gut Microbiome
Adding a daily ounce of peanuts or about a teaspoon of herbs and spices to your diet may affect the composition of gut bacteria, an indicator of overall health, according to new research from Penn State. In two separate studies, nutritional scientists studied the effects of small changes to the average American diet and found improvements to the gut microbiome.
Novel Hyperspectral Surface Plasmon Resonance Microscopy System Developed
Hyperspectral surface plasmon resonance microscopy (HSPRM) is an advanced analytical technique for spectral imaging and chemical and biological sensing, which enables high-resolution visualization and precise quantification of chemical and biological analytes. A study published in Nature Communications describes a flexible HSPRM system that operates by using a hyperspectral microscope to...
