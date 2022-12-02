Read full article on original website
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
Civil War collection on permanent display at Virginia winery
Hickox called Bonny Newton “a fighter” who recruited the help of former state delegate Bill Howell to help her find the right home for the collection.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Greenway Tolls Battle Could Return in Richmond
Next year’s General Assembly session could bring a renewed battle around tolls on the Dulles Greenway, as state lawmakers and county supervisors revealed they have been in secretive closed-door meetings with the Greenway and state administration. Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) at their meeting Wednesday, Nov. 30 said he has...
Albemarle County: Work on diverging diamond interchange project impacts traffic
Motorists on U.S. 250 in the area of the diverging diamond interchange project in Albemarle County will be detoured onto Interstate 64 for several nights over the next two weeks while paving work is done. During the paving operations, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., only emergency vehicles will be...
Children’s Home Society of Virginia Announces Resignation of President and CEO Nadine Marsh-Carter and Appointment of Mel Tull as Interim CEO.
Children’s Home Society of Virginia, one of Virginia’s oldest non-profit human services agencies announced today the resignation of Nadine Marsh-Carter who has been CEO since 2006, effective January 1, 2023. Former Board Chair Mel Tull has agreed to lead the agency as Interim CEO while the Board undertakes a search for Ms. Marsh-Carter’s permanent replacement. Effective, January 3, 2023, Ms. Marsh-Carter will become President of the Cameron Foundation which is based in Petersburg, Virginia and serves the Tri-Cities area.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Interstate bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic along I-95 north near Fredericksburg Dec. 5 - 7
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists should expect delays on I-95 going northbound near Fredericksburg due to the opening of a new interstate bridge over the Rappahannock River. Starting on Monday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4:30 a.m., construction will begin to support the opening of...
Albemarle County: Tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road overturns, catches fire
A tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road in Albemarle County lost its load, overturned and caught fire, closing the road for several hours and sending one person to the hospital. The call to 911 was logged at 2:50 p.m., according to county authorities. When crews arrived at the scene, the...
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
New Bishop of Diocese of Virginia consecrated in Richmond
More than 45 bishops from around the world gathered for the service, which was held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church nationwide, was the Chief Consecrator.
Tractor-trailer fire caused lane closures on VA-629 in Goochland County
A tractor-trailer fire has caused total westbound lane closures for a portion of Route 629 in Goochland County.
Highland Springs, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The story behind Radio One's 3-day holiday toy drive: 'I want to be a blessing'
The radio station group asked for donations of new, unwrapped toys, books and clothing Dec. 2 -through Dec. 4 at the Walmart on Sheila Lane.
Richmond’s Main Street Station featured on U.S. Postal Service stamp as ‘architectural gem’
Richmond's beloved Main Street Station was one of five noteworthy railroad stations chosen across the United States by the Postal Service, which noted them as "architectural gems."
‘Hotels are not meant for long-term living’: Henrico hotels raising public safety concerns
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hotels and motels across Henrico are raising public safety concerns for Henrico County leaders. Henrico’s Hotel-Motel Task Force Team is now swinging into action after an uptick in crime. According to Henrico Deputy County Manager of Public Safety Michael Feinmel, Henrico Police have logged more...
8 Must-Try Restaurants in Richmond Virginia
- During your visit to Richmond, VA, you may want to check out some of the best restaurants in the area. There are several different dining options, including restaurants serving French cuisine. Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA. In Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood, Restaurant Adarra is a Basque-inspired eatery with an...
Richmond Crime Commission to hold public meeting on drunk driving, criminal records
Make your voice heard at the next Crime Commission public meeting, which will be held this Monday.
Hopewell winery says customers paid with fake $100 bill
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a winery in Hopewell says two customers ripped off the gift shop with a fake bill. Surveillance footage from Sunday, Nov. 27, shows two people walking into Haley’s Honey Meadery on E. Broadway in downtown Hopewell. One person is seen wearing a blue hoodie while the other is […]
