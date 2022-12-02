ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLOX

Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican party

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the Mississippi Republican Party announced they’ll be welcoming Biloxi Ward 2 Councilman Felix Gines. “I am switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party because I have always held conservative values and beliefs,” said Gines in a press release from the Mississippi Republican Party. “I believe today’s Republican Party is more in line with my views.”
actionnews5.com

New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school dropouts may face challenges with job opportunities. But a new option in the state could open the door to other choices. ”In Mississippi, we have more than 330,000 people currently that are without a high school diploma,” described Mississippi Community College Board Interim Executive Director Kell Smith.
WJTV 12

Report calls for federal investment into Mississippi’s head start programs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new report, released by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER), states that federal investment is needed for head start programs in Mississippi for equal opportunity. According to the report, there was a significant drop in enrollment of children in poverty in Head Start and Early Head Start due […]
opencampusmedia.org

USM’s new president making $650,000; state’s public college presidents all see raises

Joe Paul is being paid an annual salary of $650,000 as the 11th president of University of Southern Mississippi, according to a copy of his contract the Institutions of Higher Learning provided to Mississippi Today. The salary makes Paul the third-highest paid college president in Mississippi and represents a $50,000...
MSNBC

The systemic problems at the root of Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have been unable to access clean, safe water for weeks, which has led to the Justice Department suing the city and appointing a third party to oversee reforms to the water system. Abre' Conner, Director of Environmental and Climate Justice for the NAACP, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. Conner explained how the Jackson water crisis is a microcosm of what Black communities across America face and what accountability would look like for those struggling to find safe water.Dec. 4, 2022.
Magnolia State Live

Report: Mississippi hospitals drop four spots in safety ranking study. Which hospitals passed with ‘A’ grades, which got a ‘D’?

Mississippi has lost ground in a new report that details hospital safety, but a local hospital has not. In the most recent fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked No. 22 in the nation for hospital safety. It was a four-place drop from the state’s No. 18 slot in the spring, when 35 percent of hospitals earned top scores.
WLBT

Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
WAPT

Jackson Councilman Stokes wants federal help in city's crime crisis

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants federal help to deal with the city's ongoing crime crisis. Stokes plans to make his proposal at Tuesday's city council meeting. The plan calls for cases of violent crime that involve felons with guns to be referred to the...
mageenews.com

Beverly Sue Tatum Cumberland, 71 of Mendenhall, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (June 25, 1951 – December 2, 2022) Beverly Sue Tatum Cumberland, 71 of Mendenhall, Mississippi passed away from her earthly...
WTOK-TV

MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
WJTV 12

Twelve Mississippi hospitals earn ‘A’ rating from hospital safety group

The nonprofit Leapfrog Group released its hospital safety grades for the fall of 2022, and 12 Mississippi hospitals – including the financially troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital –  received an A rating. The grade, which is assigned to about 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice a year, is based on how hospitals and other health […]
wtva.com

United Furniture owner receiving backlash after firing entire workforce

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One week has passed since United Furniture fired its entire workforce. David Belford, the company’s owner, is getting unwanted attention for the move. Belford is known as a philanthropist in his home state of Ohio. He and his wife founded a camp for sick children near Columbus, Ohio.
Daily Mississippian

Citizens challenge supervisors who banned marijuana sales

In moves that replicate almost directly citizen action that brought the state’s medical marijuana program to fruition, some Mississippians are challenging their municipalities and counties that have chosen to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program. After consistently resisting legalizing cannabis for medical use beyond 2014’s...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi college student found shot to death on campus

A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a Jackson State University student in Mississippi, the university’s president said Friday. The student was found dead Friday morning inside a Dodge Charger in a campus parking lot. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the student was male. Thomas...
natureworldnews.com

Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild

As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility

Mississippi is paroling fewer inmates now than it did before expanding parole eligibility in 2021. The state Parole Board chairman told lawmakers Tuesday the board is more closely examining inmates’ prison records. Jeffrey Belk told a legislative committee the board is not seeking to release a particular percentage of...
wcbi.com

Governor Reeves says midterms were promising for Republicans

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves said the midterms were promising for Republicans. Reeves said with the GOP regaining control of the House will provide what he said is a much-needed balance on Capitol Hill. During an interview Wednesday at the Governor’s Mansion, Reeves said he expects Republicans...

