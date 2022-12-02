Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have been unable to access clean, safe water for weeks, which has led to the Justice Department suing the city and appointing a third party to oversee reforms to the water system. Abre' Conner, Director of Environmental and Climate Justice for the NAACP, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. Conner explained how the Jackson water crisis is a microcosm of what Black communities across America face and what accountability would look like for those struggling to find safe water.Dec. 4, 2022.

1 DAY AGO