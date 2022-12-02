Read full article on original website
WLOX
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican party
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the Mississippi Republican Party announced they’ll be welcoming Biloxi Ward 2 Councilman Felix Gines. “I am switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party because I have always held conservative values and beliefs,” said Gines in a press release from the Mississippi Republican Party. “I believe today’s Republican Party is more in line with my views.”
actionnews5.com
New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school dropouts may face challenges with job opportunities. But a new option in the state could open the door to other choices. ”In Mississippi, we have more than 330,000 people currently that are without a high school diploma,” described Mississippi Community College Board Interim Executive Director Kell Smith.
Report calls for federal investment into Mississippi’s head start programs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new report, released by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER), states that federal investment is needed for head start programs in Mississippi for equal opportunity. According to the report, there was a significant drop in enrollment of children in poverty in Head Start and Early Head Start due […]
Student Found Dead Inside Car At Jackson State University In Mississippi
A student was found dead inside a car at Jackson State University in Mississippi on Dec. 2, according to WLBT News. Flynn Brown was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound around 8 a.m. in a parking lot on campus. The 22-year-old student from New Jersey was found inside of...
opencampusmedia.org
USM’s new president making $650,000; state’s public college presidents all see raises
Joe Paul is being paid an annual salary of $650,000 as the 11th president of University of Southern Mississippi, according to a copy of his contract the Institutions of Higher Learning provided to Mississippi Today. The salary makes Paul the third-highest paid college president in Mississippi and represents a $50,000...
MSNBC
The systemic problems at the root of Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have been unable to access clean, safe water for weeks, which has led to the Justice Department suing the city and appointing a third party to oversee reforms to the water system. Abre' Conner, Director of Environmental and Climate Justice for the NAACP, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. Conner explained how the Jackson water crisis is a microcosm of what Black communities across America face and what accountability would look like for those struggling to find safe water.Dec. 4, 2022.
Report: Mississippi hospitals drop four spots in safety ranking study. Which hospitals passed with ‘A’ grades, which got a ‘D’?
Mississippi has lost ground in a new report that details hospital safety, but a local hospital has not. In the most recent fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked No. 22 in the nation for hospital safety. It was a four-place drop from the state’s No. 18 slot in the spring, when 35 percent of hospitals earned top scores.
Marijuana will be illegal on this Mississippi university campus — regardless of state’s new medical cannabis laws
Despite Mississippi’s Medical Cannabis Program, at least one state university will not allow marijuana on campus, even if a student or staff member is legally participating in the state’s medical marijuana program. The Daily Mississippian, the student newspaper for the University of Mississippi, reports that university officials have...
WLBT
Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
WAPT
Jackson Councilman Stokes wants federal help in city's crime crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants federal help to deal with the city's ongoing crime crisis. Stokes plans to make his proposal at Tuesday's city council meeting. The plan calls for cases of violent crime that involve felons with guns to be referred to the...
mageenews.com
Beverly Sue Tatum Cumberland, 71 of Mendenhall, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (June 25, 1951 – December 2, 2022) Beverly Sue Tatum Cumberland, 71 of Mendenhall, Mississippi passed away from her earthly...
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
Twelve Mississippi hospitals earn ‘A’ rating from hospital safety group
The nonprofit Leapfrog Group released its hospital safety grades for the fall of 2022, and 12 Mississippi hospitals – including the financially troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital – received an A rating. The grade, which is assigned to about 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice a year, is based on how hospitals and other health […]
wtva.com
United Furniture owner receiving backlash after firing entire workforce
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One week has passed since United Furniture fired its entire workforce. David Belford, the company’s owner, is getting unwanted attention for the move. Belford is known as a philanthropist in his home state of Ohio. He and his wife founded a camp for sick children near Columbus, Ohio.
Daily Mississippian
Citizens challenge supervisors who banned marijuana sales
In moves that replicate almost directly citizen action that brought the state’s medical marijuana program to fruition, some Mississippians are challenging their municipalities and counties that have chosen to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program. After consistently resisting legalizing cannabis for medical use beyond 2014’s...
Mississippi college student found shot to death on campus
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a Jackson State University student in Mississippi, the university’s president said Friday. The student was found dead Friday morning inside a Dodge Charger in a campus parking lot. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the student was male. Thomas...
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
Mississippi is paroling fewer inmates now than it did before expanding parole eligibility in 2021. The state Parole Board chairman told lawmakers Tuesday the board is more closely examining inmates’ prison records. Jeffrey Belk told a legislative committee the board is not seeking to release a particular percentage of...
wcbi.com
Governor Reeves says midterms were promising for Republicans
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves said the midterms were promising for Republicans. Reeves said with the GOP regaining control of the House will provide what he said is a much-needed balance on Capitol Hill. During an interview Wednesday at the Governor’s Mansion, Reeves said he expects Republicans...
