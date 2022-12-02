Read full article on original website
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org
A lifelong love of education
Sparta — Kelley VanVliet is the new assistant principal at Ridgeview Elementary. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrators. The new assistant principal at Ridgeview Elementary was destined from a young age to become an educator. Kelley VanVliet, who started teaching in Sparta in...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GRCC professor addresses region’s ‘dire’ need for ASL interpreters
A local sign language educator is hoping to encourage students to pursue interpretation as a career by creating a streamlined path to state certification. Justine Bryant, a Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) affiliate assistant professor of sign language, knows that while finding qualified, trained interpreters for those who are deaf or hard of hearing is vital, the road to a complete education in the field often is complicated for students.
WLNS
Here’s a list of local schools the state considers “low achieving”
Here’s a list of schools the state considers “low achieving” – which means they’re among the lowest performing 5% of schools or that they’re high schools with graduation rates of 67% or less:. Da Vinci Institute – Jackson. Durand Area High School. Great...
Whitehall community hosts fundraiser for beloved therapy dog's surgery
WHITEHALL, Mich. — A West Michigan community is coming together to help a beloved member of the Whitehall School District. During the week, you can often see Winston the therapy dog walking the hallways of Whitehall High School with his dog mom and school administrative assistant, Darci Christensen. “He's...
State News
The 1909: Quality Dairy closing, Board of Trustee campaigns, Starbucks worker strike
Lily Guiney discusses the closure of Quality Dairy and words from the CEO. Guiney then goes in-depth and recaps the Board of Trustee race results variations. Next, Guiney recaps the strike of Starbucks workers in the Greater Lansing area and the North American Indigenous Student Organization's, or NAISO, reminder of the true history behind MSU land acknowledgment regarding the Moral Act and the importance for Indigenous students to learn the accurate history.
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
WOOD
An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
Two new West Michigan Aldi stores announce opening dates
WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan communities will soon have another choice to get their grocery shopping done after Aldi stores open within the next two weeks. First, the Aldi store in Greenville is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2009 W. Washington St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
$750M investment in Portage Pfizer facility brings 300 more jobs
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and its representatives from Pfizer to announce a new $750 million investment in its Kalamazoo facility.
MSP looking for missing Portland man
Michigan State Police are asking the public for help finding a missing man from Portland.
wcsx.com
Michigan Town Ranked the No. 1 Coolest City with the Lowest Cost of Living
Often times, the cool cities to live in aren’t necessarily the most reasonable. Many cities that are considered trendy and cool are simply very expensive to reside in. One Michigan city, though, is apparently super cool and has a low cost of living, ranking No. 1 on a list of the coolest cities in America with the lowest cost of living.
wkzo.com
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order
LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
This senior dog is wishing for a forever home before Christmas
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Are you looking to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season? The Muskegon Humane Society may have your perfect match. Princess is a senior toy poodle at 15 years old. She is deaf and blind but still a very happy girl!. Unfortunately, she...
Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
