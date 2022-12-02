ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

A lifelong love of education

Sparta — Kelley VanVliet is the new assistant principal at Ridgeview Elementary. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrators. The new assistant principal at Ridgeview Elementary was destined from a young age to become an educator. Kelley VanVliet, who started teaching in Sparta in...
SPARTA, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

GRCC professor addresses region’s ‘dire’ need for ASL interpreters

A local sign language educator is hoping to encourage students to pursue interpretation as a career by creating a streamlined path to state certification. Justine Bryant, a Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) affiliate assistant professor of sign language, knows that while finding qualified, trained interpreters for those who are deaf or hard of hearing is vital, the road to a complete education in the field often is complicated for students.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
State News

The 1909: Quality Dairy closing, Board of Trustee campaigns, Starbucks worker strike

Lily Guiney discusses the closure of Quality Dairy and words from the CEO. Guiney then goes in-depth and recaps the Board of Trustee race results variations. Next, Guiney recaps the strike of Starbucks workers in the Greater Lansing area and the North American Indigenous Student Organization's, or NAISO, reminder of the true history behind MSU land acknowledgment regarding the Moral Act and the importance for Indigenous students to learn the accurate history.
EAST LANSING, MI
WOOD

An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
ROCKFORD, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Ranked the No. 1 Coolest City with the Lowest Cost of Living

Often times, the cool cities to live in aren’t necessarily the most reasonable. Many cities that are considered trendy and cool are simply very expensive to reside in. One Michigan city, though, is apparently super cool and has a low cost of living, ranking No. 1 on a list of the coolest cities in America with the lowest cost of living.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room

We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order

LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
GRAND HAVEN, MI

