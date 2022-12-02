ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Coyote Takes Huge Tumble Off Cliff Face, Somehow Swims Away

By Emily Morgan
 4 days ago
Photo by: Davis Huber / 500px

Like something from a Looney Tunes episode, a coyote recently went cliff diving and somehow survived. In a clip posted to Youtube by a user named Toby Wyatt, viewers watch as a coyote flings himself 50 feet off a cliff face into open waters.

Unlike us humans, coyotes have four legs instead of two. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean they can scale rock faces easier than us. This coyote makes it clear he’s not the Alex Honnold of the animal world.

After the animal slams into the water, he soon finds out he’s got himself into a precarious situation. While swimming around, he can get himself out of the water and back onto the rock face. However, that’s half the battle. He soon realizes he’s got to somehow climb back up the wall.

Check out the moment below and look closely at the top of the frame at the start of the video to see the coyote fall.

While we don’t know where the coyote fell, it highlights an ongoing problem of more of the creatures being spotted by humans. Recently, residents in Arizona have been worried after the state has seen an increase in coyote sightings.

In fact, the problem has gotten so bad that one Phoenix community says they’re overrun by packs of coyotes going after their pets.

For the Bragg family, the problem became real when coyotes began scaling their six-foot fence and getting into their backyard. That’s when they called the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Then, just this past weekend, they found a coyote doing again. This time it killed one of their three dogs.

“I looked at the yard. There was my dog. My white dog, laying, shaking and his mouth kept going like that,” said Susie Bragg. “My husband took him in the bathroom, and that’s where he died in a few minutes.”

In addition, the animals began lurking around Arizona’s native Lia Thuneman’s backyard, where her two dogs frequent. “Unfortunately, we have to keep them completely locked up at this point,” said Thuneman. “A couple of years ago, you would see one to two of them on the street, but now it’s a daily and nightly occurrence.”

Phoenix residents on high alert as city sees increase in coyote sightings

Thuneman has also contacted Arizona Game and Fish to do something about the problem. “Why isn’t someone coming here to take them out?” asked Bragg.

However, according to the department, it’s more complicated than that. “Essentially, all we would be doing is taking a problem animal and moving it to another location,” said Darren Julian, an Arizona Game and Fish Department wildlife specialist.

According to Julian, simply moving coyotes won’t fix the issue. On the contrary, he believes it could make things worse as it’ll bring packs to someone else’s neighborhood, open up the area to other coyotes, and the ones you removed could return.

“Essentially, it’s living with coyotes on our terms, teaching them our pets are not a food source, be active, hazing them, chasing them away, making them feel unwelcome,” said Julian.

Comments / 6

Ginny Lyon Earl
2d ago

It’s a rough life out in the wild. I hope this coyote was able to get to safety. Too bad humans didn’t try to rescue him somehow.

Reply
3
Roberto
4d ago

People who move to areas that have long been the home for coyotes and javelinas these people are the problem. When you ‘people’ remove the coyotes and the rats, mice and other so-called pests will grow in numbers, then who will you blame? Morons!

Reply
3
 

