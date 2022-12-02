ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Obama Mocks Herschel Walker Running on ‘Issues of Great Importance’ in Georgia – Like Vampires and Werewolves (Video)

By Lucas Manfredi
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Clint
2d ago

Obama is a mockery just by himself. He did more to split this country than the last 3 President's combined, and he succeeded.

Robert Frye
2d ago

obama needs to shut his mouth his presidency is over all he doing is causing choas for american people

Shugah Sohni
2d ago

Everyone calling Obama a socialist, remember the largest socialist bill in America’s history was signed by Trump, it was called the CARES Act.

