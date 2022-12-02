Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Heavy smoke from field burn blamed for fatal crash; why are fields burned in Louisiana?
Chelsea LaPoint had given little thought to the practice of agricultural field burning until the day Louisiana State Police troopers showed up at her Lake Arthur door with the news that her husband had been killed in a Vermilion Parish car crash. LaPoint, 23, knew something was wrong even before...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
KNOE TV8
Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native
COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail is honoring a native of Caldwell Parish. Bobby Bridger, an artist from Columbia, was honored with a historical landmark at the Schepis Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Bridger met with Caldwell Parish residents at the museum to sign books and albums.
Louisiana man arrested for assaulting and urinating on emergency room nurses
A Franklin man was arrested after urinating on emergency room nurses while they attempted treatment.
[UPDATE] Christmas Lights on Vehicles in Louisiana – What’s Legal and What Isn’t?
Ready to really go all out and decorate your vehicle for Christmas? Before you do, take a look at what is, and what isn't allowed in Lafayette and Louisiana. Christmas time in Acadiana is such a great time of year. You might even say it's the most wonderful time of the year.
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try. Once you get to to try their food, you will most probably want to go back for more.
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
KNOE TV8
Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022. Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.
lincolnparishjournal.com
I-20 driver arrested for second DWI
Grambling Police arrested a Minden man Thursday evening after a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 20. A caller reported a white Cadillac eastbound on I-20 approaching Grambling was running vehicles off the road. GPD located the vehicle and stopped it near exit 81. The driver, Travis E. Barton, 45, of Minden, appeared confused and smelled of alcohol and had difficulty standing or walking.
KNOE TV8
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
The Strauss youth academy for the arts is preparing for its musical "A Christmas Carol". Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native. Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native. Downtown WM continues holiday events with Christmas on the River Festival Day. Updated: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST. Downtown...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September. Shreveport, Louisiana – On December 2, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that thanks to the assistance of Crimestoppers the suspect in a September 22 theft case has been identified as Darren L. Gray, 35. Gray is now wanted in reference to this crime for Felony Criminal Property Damage.
klax-tv.com
British Chemical Manufacturer to Build First U.S. Facility in Acadiana
BROUSSARD, La. – Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.
KNOE TV8
Downtown WM continues holiday events with Christmas on the River Festival Day
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents across the twin cities got in the Christmas spirit throughout the day on Saturday for ‘‘Christmas on the River Festival Day.”. The festival started out with a 5k Run and 1-mile walk at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2022. The festival offered food trucks, festivities and live music in Alley Park from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
Monroe woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – -On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha’meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of […]
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: How is Louisiana's legal system different from other states and why?
There are many things that Napoleon Bonaparte was known for — his leadership abilities, his rise and fall, his height, his hand tucked in his coat, Josephine. In Louisiana, however, he is widely known for establishing the Napoleonic Code adopted from France that guides the legal system in the state.
KTBS
LPD debuts documentary “Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi… or Any Place Else”
SHREVEPORT, La. - Most of us know that Louisiana isn’t like any place else, but this December, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB)takes viewers on a trip across the state to show you all the ways that Louisiana is unique and special. LPB premieres the two-part, four-hour documentary, "Why Louisiana Ain’t...
COVID, flu cases, hospitalizations increasing in La.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When the busy holiday season approaches, it becomes especially important to get your flu shot. Right now, Baton Rouge health officials are reporting increases in flu cases and hospitalizations. In fact, doctors across the country are saying this flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials...
