Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies
Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award
The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Melissa Newman on why her father, screen star Paul Newman, would have hated social media
Melissa Newman looks uncannily like her mother, the late actress Joanne Woodward, the blonde hair, striking features and innate confidence shining through.Her white T-shirt is etched with the face of her father, screen legend Paul Newman, although the signature underneath the face is nothing like his, she says, laughing.On a whistle-stop tour to promote his posthumous memoir, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life Of An Ordinary Man, Melissa, known as Lissy, the middle daughter of Newman and Woodward, explains that more than 10 years after he died from lung cancer aged 83 in 2008, the family discovered unpublished interviews and transcripts...
Legendary Television Producer Dies
We have received sad news from the entertainment world as legendary television producer Gene Perret, who worked on shows such as “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Three’s Company” and “Welcome Back Kotter,” has died at 85, according to Deadline.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Jill Biden Wears Monique Lhuillier Floral Dress for Kennedy Center Honors 2022 Ceremony
First lady Jill Biden arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday in Washington, D.C., wearing a floral-embroidered dress by Monique Lhuillier. For the annual event, which honors American artists and creatives, Biden’s bespoke black lace gown incorporated midnight sequins. She accessorized with a black evening clutch bag from Tyler Ellis.More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The first lady was accompanied by her husband, President Joe Biden, who sported a quintessential classic black and white...
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
iheart.com
Glenn takes this piece of Orson Welles history for a spin
The American Journey Experience is the new home of the car Orson Welles gave to Rita Hayworth. Orson Welles gave this car to his future wife Rita Hayworth for her 24th birthday. George Orson Welles was an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter who is remembered for his innovative and...
‘Slave Play’ Author Jeremy O. Harris & New York Jet CJ Uzomah Join Broadway’s ‘Ain’t No Mo’’ As Co-Producers
EXCLUSIVE: Slave Play author Jeremy O. Harris and New York Jets tight end CJ Uzomah are the latest high-profile names to sign on as co-producers of a currently running Broadway production: The two join the recently announced NBA champ Dwyane Wade, actor Gabrielle Union and Drag Race star RuPaul on the producing team of Ain’t No Mo’, a Lee Daniels production of Jordan E. Cooper’s comedy in previews at the Belasco Theatre. Related Story Frank Sinatra Stage Musical In Works With ‘Diana’ Writer Joe DiPietro And Triple Tony Winner Kathleen Marshall Related Story 'The Phantom Of The Opera' Gets Two-Month Broadway Reprieve, Sets New...
Why Robert Downey Jr. Gave His Blessing to ‘Sr.,’ the Documentary About His Filmmaker Father
TheWrap magazine: Director Chris Smith ("American Movie") talks about how how the young Downey contributed to the film charting his father's illness
Emancipation producer criticised for bringing ‘slave memorabilia’ to premiere
Emancipation producer Joey McFarland has been condemned by critics for bringing “slave memorabilia” to the film’s premiere. During the movie’s recent red carpet on Wednesday (30 November), McFarland carried with him the “original photograph from 1863” of former slave Peter, on which director Antoine Fuqua’s newest Will Smith-led thriller is based.Taking the plastic-encased image, titled “Whipped Peter”, from his pocket, he told Variety: “I wanted a piece of Peter to be here tonight.“It’s [sad] to say so many artefacts and photographs have not been preserved or curated or respected. And I took it upon myself to curate and build...
Alice Diop Says Court Case At Center Of Her French Oscar Entry ‘Saint Omer’ “Overwhelmed Me” – Contenders International
Since it debuted at the Venice Film Festival where it won the Grand Jury prize, Alice Diop’s first feature Saint Omer has had a robust life on the fall festival circuit. An austere, tightly scripted and subtly acted drama, in which a novelist (Kayije Kagame) becomes fascinated by the trial of an immigrant mother for the murder of her own daughter, the film nevertheless draws deeply on the director’s previous experience as a documentary filmmaker. RELATED: The Contenders International – Deadline’s Full Coverage Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International award-season event, Diop revealed that the events depicted in the film reflect her own...
EW.com
Emancipation producer Joey McFarland apologizes for bringing photo of enslaved man to premiere
Emancipation producer Joey McFarland may have intended to "honor" the man Will Smith portrays in his latest film, but his attempt at doing so has led him to issue a public apology. McFarland brought the infamous "Scourged Back" photo that Emancipation is inspired by to the film's premiere, which almost...
Hollywood’s Notable Deaths of 2022 (Photos)
A look at notable personalities from film, television, music and media that we've lost this year
Hollywood Minute: The Improv founder Budd Friedman dead at 90
Legendary comedy club founder Budd Friedman dies at 90, and your first look at Kelvin Harrison Jr. in 'Chevalier.' David Daniel reports.
‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads Critics Choice Awards TV Nominations
FX, HBO and Netflix tie with 15 nominations each
Lionsgate Television Group President Sandra Stern Promoted to Vice Chairman
Under her leadership, the studio's television business has seen a record 14 new shows picked up to series and 15 current series renewed for additional seasons in 2022
Golden Globes Falls Short of 300 Voter Goal by 101, Expels Reformist Member Frank Rousseau for Falsifying Stories (Exclusive)
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association had aimed for a voting pool of 300 for this year's awards
wegotthiscovered.com
An ironically-titled historical epic cratered by negative buzz seeks liberation on streaming
D.W. Griffith’s 1915 silent film The Birth of a Nation is one of the most controversial movies ever made, so it was with gleeful irony that Nate Parker wrote, directed, produced, and starred in a completely unrelated vehicle a century later that weaponized an identical title for ironic effect.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0