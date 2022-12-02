ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

There’s more magma under Yellowstone than we thought—but don’t panic

By Laura Baisas
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AK5vx_0jVFJkT100 The view from Yellowstone's Grand Prismatic Overlook Trail on October 13, 2016. Neal Herbert / NPS

In a corner of Yellowstone National Park in northwestern Wyoming, lies the Yellowstone Caldera , a crater situated over Yellowstone’s super volcano . The volcano has produced three Earth-shattering eruptions over the past 2.1 million years, with the most recent occuring about 640,000 years ago. The caldera is about 30 by 45 miles wide.

Fears of the doomsday scenario of what would happen if this volcano were to erupt in the present day have sparked debate and worry about what is going on beneath the feet of the millions of tourists who visit the park every year. The scientists who study the volcano say we will receive decades worth of warnings that an eruption is about to happen , likely won’t occur for thousands of years, and the volcano is not overdue for an eruption .

[Related: Geologists: We’re not ready for volcanoes .]

While there is no current risk of an eruption, the ground surrounding the ominous spot also seems to have a lot of magma. A new study published yesterday in the journal Science finds that the caldera’s magma reservoir contains more melted rock than scientists once believed and at depths that fueled past eruptions. But do not panic—this doesn’t mean that an eruption will be happening any time soon, according to the study’s authors.

Predicting volcanic eruptions is difficult , partially because it is hard or impossible to really see what is going on beneath a volcano’s surface. One of the key issues for better assessing the hazards of a volcanic eruption is getting a handle on just how much magma is below the surface and where it is located. Since Yellowstone’s magmatic system remains active , questions persist about the volume and distribution of melt (the hot liquid base of the magma) and how that compares with the conditions before eruptions in the past.

These new findings may help scientists improve their models of this volcano to better understand the risk and signs of eruption.

Previous studies have produced images of what the the subsurface below Yellowstone looks like, and show that the magma reservoir is located in the mid to upper crust. However, some recent observations from seismometers in the region show that the degree of partial melt could actually be much higher.

[Related: Volcanic eruptions are incredibly hard to predict. Here’s why. ]

Since seismic waves move slower through areas with more melted rock, the team analyzed the seismic data recorded near Yellowstone over the past 20 years to help estimate the proportion of melted rock that is in the shallower magma reservoir. This analysis used supercomputers that modeled the waves in 3D to get a more complete view of the reservoir.

They found that the reservoir has 16 to 20 percent melted rock on average, compared with the older estimate of around nine percent. It’s possible that the reservoir has about 383 cubic miles of melted rock—a great deal larger than the previous estimate of roughly 215 cubic miles.

Kari Cooper , a geochemist and geologist from the University of California, Davis who authored a commentary on the new study, writes that depending on how the magma is distributed, there might be enough for a smaller eruption, but the study shows that there’s currently not enough for a catastrophic eruption. She adds that the study improves our ability to understand what’s going on beneath Yellowstone.

So, we repeat: do not panic.

Comments / 0

Related
science.org

Magma accumulation at depths of prior rhyolite storage beneath Yellowstone Caldera

Yellowstone is an active supervolcano that will cause mass destruction when it next erupts. Maguire et al. use full waveform seismic imaging to map the location and amount of melt under the volcano (see the Perspective by Cooper). They find the largest amount of melt is roughly in the depth range where previous eruptions were sourced. However, the amount of melt is much lower than required for a massive eruption anytime in the near future. Continued monitoring of the subsurface should provide a clear picture if the situation begins to dramatically change. —BG.
Upworthy

What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
FLORIDA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Where Have We Seen the New ‘Yellowstone’ Villain Before?

Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 premiere introduced a deliciously villainous new character, and sharp-eyed fans of the franchise may be wondering where they've seen her before. Did you recognize Sarah Atwood from another show?. Who Is the New Character on Yellowstone?. Sarah Atwood is a brand new character joining Yellowstone...
MONTANA STATE
Click2Houston.com

A volcano erupts in the United States

This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
LOUISIANA STATE
CNN

Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic

The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
natureworldnews.com

Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains

Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Maya Devi

A time traveler claimed, humans have to leave Earth due to World War III

A self-proclaimed ‘time traveler’ has posted images of World War III and claimed that due to the destruction, humans will have to leave Earth. A TikToker claimed to be a real-time traveler in a video and said that they were now allowed to post images from the future. The TikToker also disclosed that the war will eventually force humans to leave Earth and settle on a new planet called ‘Planet Delta.’ By posting alerts about impending events, a TikToker has amassed thousands of followers.
ScienceAlert

Rapidly Melting Glaciers Are Releasing a Staggering Payload of Unknown Bacteria

Fast-melting glaciers are releasing staggering amounts of bacteria into rivers and streams, which could transform icy ecosystems, scientists warn. In a study of glacial runoff from 10 sites across the Northern Hemisphere, researchers have estimated that continued global warming over the next 80 years could release hundreds of thousands of tonnes of bacteria into environments downstream of receding glaciers. "We think of glaciers as a huge store of frozen water but the key lesson from this research is that they are also ecosystems in their own right," microbiologist and study author Arwyn Edwards of Aberystwyth University in the UK told the BBC. Glaciers...
Maya Devi

‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Popular Science

Popular Science

58K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy