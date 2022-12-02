ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Adds Fall Dates To Her 2023 Tour

Shania Twain is once again adding dates to her 2023 Queen of Me Tour after adding more to the initial schedule in late November. She announced the tour and album in late October, and fans were ecstatic. This is Shania’s first major tour and project since 2017’s Now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy