wlrn.org
After Surfside, Miami changes rules to fast-track demolition. Affordable housing is in the crosshairs
Aging buildings across Miami appear to be increasingly targeted by demolition orders - among these are some of the last bastions of affordable housing. Some compare the new demolition policy to a totalitarian government, while others also point out the city's coffers could stand to benefit from it. WLRN's Daniel Rivero investigates.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023
In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
What’s really driving ‘climate gentrification’ in Miami? It isn’t fear of sea-level rise
Miami’s Little Haiti has been an immigrant community for decades. Its streets are lined with small homes and colorful shops that cater to the neighborhood, a predominantly Afro-Caribbean population with a median household income well below Miami’s. But Little Haiti’s character may be changing. A $1 billion real estate development called the Magic City Innovation District is planned in the neighborhood, with luxury high-rise apartments, high-end shops and glass office towers. The developers emphasize their commitment to sustainability. But high-end real estate investments like this raise property values, pushing up property taxes and the cost of living for surrounding neighborhoods. The potential...
casinonewsdaily.com
Sun Shines on Fla Casino Sale, Application Redacted 98%
The Florida Gaming Control Commission held off on approving the sale of Miami’s Magic City Casino to the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Thursday to allow more information about the sale to reach the public. The pari-mutuel with over 800 slot machines has been owned and operated by the...
WSVN-TV
$541,000 Fine for Code Violation
(WSVN) - She got a code violation that she wasn’t aware of, and 11 years later, found out she has a lien on her property from the city for $541,000 that the Miami City Commission refuses to lower. Is there anything she can do? It’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Miramar Cold Case Solved 43 Years Later, Miami-Dade Commissioner Condemns FIU for Hosting Author of ‘Cuban Privilege' Book
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Miramar Cold Case Solved, Man Indicted in Woman's 1980 Murder: Police. Nearly 43 years after a woman was murdered in Miramar, police said they've found her killer. Ronald E. Richards has been indicted by a...
HipHopDX.com
Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home
Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
I-95 Reopens In Broward County After 18-Hour Closure
Southbound Lanes Are Moving Again After Near Crane Collapse. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The near crane collapse that closed I-95 southbound for 18 Hours, causing unprecedented delays and multi-hour commutes, is now resolved. The situation was stabilized early this morning and I-95 was […]
theplanetD
30 Fun Things to do in Miami, Florida
Looking for things to do in Miami? You have chosen wisely. An enthralling weekend getaway, Miami is a hot spot to pause reality and indulge in some fun in the sun. Combining world-class beaches, exotic nightlife, and a mouthwatering food scene, Miami won’t disappoint. Both new and returning travelers...
Shooting at Dadeland Mall parking garage
MIAMI - A fight involving four to five people escalated to shots fired Monday night at a parking garage at Dadeland Mall.Miami-Dade police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle and pursued it but lost them. Hammocks division officers then noticed the vehicle after hearing the description of it over the police radio. They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street. Two people were taken into custody, including the shooter who was arrested. Several others in the car ran off. Police are looking for them.
WSVN-TV
Broward County Public Schools amends 2022/2023 calendar due to time lost caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicle
(WSVN) - With hurricane season officially over, Broward County Public Schools will now utilize two previously scheduled early release days as make-up days to regain lost time caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The dates for these make-up days are Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 and Thursday, April 20. District’s schools...
Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector
Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
WSVN-TV
SW Miami-Dade house under construction defaced with swastikas amid wave of antisemitic vandalism in Florida
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals in Southwest Miami-Dade tagged a house under construction with symbols of hate, leaving the owner and neighbors stunned. 7News cameras on Sunday captured swastikas and other sinister symbols spray-painted on the unfinished property located near Southwest 20th Street and 82nd Avenue. The vandalism happened...
Click10.com
Police investigating shooting at Dadeland Mall, 1 person hospitalized as trauma alert
MIAMI – An investigation is ongoing after a reported shooting occurred Monday night at a Miami-Dade shopping mall. Authorities said one person was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a parking garage outside Dadeland Mall in...
NBC Miami
Police Alert Public of Large Snake Spotted in Doral
Police are alerting the public of a "very large snake" that was spotted in Doral Monday. Doral Police said in an Instagram post that the reptile was spotted in the area of NW 114th Avenue. Anyone who encounters the snake is asked to stay away and call 911 or report...
calleochonews.com
South Florida housing prices see double-digit growth
The past year has seen an alarming rise in South Florida housing prices, despite steady mortgage rates. It seems like South Florida's housing crisis isn't ending anytime soon. Even though mortgage interest rates were rising steadily, South Florida housing prices continued to soar by double digits in October. The most...
West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified
Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
Click10.com
Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
