Miami-dade County, FL

southfloridaagentmagazine.com

South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023

In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

What’s really driving ‘climate gentrification’ in Miami? It isn’t fear of sea-level rise

Miami’s Little Haiti has been an immigrant community for decades. Its streets are lined with small homes and colorful shops that cater to the neighborhood, a predominantly Afro-Caribbean population with a median household income well below Miami’s. But Little Haiti’s character may be changing. A $1 billion real estate development called the Magic City Innovation District is planned in the neighborhood, with luxury high-rise apartments, high-end shops and glass office towers. The developers emphasize their commitment to sustainability. But high-end real estate investments like this raise property values, pushing up property taxes and the cost of living for surrounding neighborhoods. The potential...
MIAMI, FL
casinonewsdaily.com

Sun Shines on Fla Casino Sale, Application Redacted 98%

The Florida Gaming Control Commission held off on approving the sale of Miami’s Magic City Casino to the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Thursday to allow more information about the sale to reach the public. The pari-mutuel with over 800 slot machines has been owned and operated by the...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

$541,000 Fine for Code Violation

(WSVN) - She got a code violation that she wasn’t aware of, and 11 years later, found out she has a lien on her property from the city for $541,000 that the Miami City Commission refuses to lower. Is there anything she can do? It’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home

Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Reopens In Broward County After 18-Hour Closure

Southbound Lanes Are Moving Again After Near Crane Collapse. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The near crane collapse that closed I-95 southbound for 18 Hours, causing unprecedented delays and multi-hour commutes, is now resolved. The situation was stabilized early this morning and I-95 was […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
theplanetD

30 Fun Things to do in Miami, Florida

Looking for things to do in Miami? You have chosen wisely. An enthralling weekend getaway, Miami is a hot spot to pause reality and indulge in some fun in the sun. Combining world-class beaches, exotic nightlife, and a mouthwatering food scene, Miami won’t disappoint. Both new and returning travelers...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Shooting at Dadeland Mall parking garage

MIAMI -  A fight involving four to five people escalated to shots fired Monday night at a parking garage at Dadeland Mall.Miami-Dade police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle and pursued it but lost them. Hammocks division officers then noticed the vehicle after hearing the description of it over the police radio. They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street. Two people were taken into custody, including the shooter who was arrested. Several others in the car ran off. Police are looking for them. 
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector

Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic

MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

SW Miami-Dade house under construction defaced with swastikas amid wave of antisemitic vandalism in Florida

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals in Southwest Miami-Dade tagged a house under construction with symbols of hate, leaving the owner and neighbors stunned. 7News cameras on Sunday captured swastikas and other sinister symbols spray-painted on the unfinished property located near Southwest 20th Street and 82nd Avenue. The vandalism happened...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Police Alert Public of Large Snake Spotted in Doral

Police are alerting the public of a "very large snake" that was spotted in Doral Monday. Doral Police said in an Instagram post that the reptile was spotted in the area of NW 114th Avenue. Anyone who encounters the snake is asked to stay away and call 911 or report...
DORAL, FL
calleochonews.com

South Florida housing prices see double-digit growth

The past year has seen an alarming rise in South Florida housing prices, despite steady mortgage rates. It seems like South Florida's housing crisis isn't ending anytime soon. Even though mortgage interest rates were rising steadily, South Florida housing prices continued to soar by double digits in October. The most...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified

Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...

