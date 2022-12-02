Read full article on original website
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
9News
Erie mayor discusses history-making hire of Deion Sanders
BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders made history this weekend as the third consecutive Black coach hired by the CU football program. This is a first for a school in a Power Five athletic conference, and it's a significant mark for a college in a predominately white city. African Americans account for 1.1% of Boulder's population.
Family pleads for answers in Denver drive-by that killed grandfather
A family's hope is waning after a year has passed with no answers as to who opened fire at a birthday party, killing their loved one.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Gary Shapiro to retire after final 9NEWS broadcast this week
DENVER — Veteran TV anchor and journalist Gary Shapiro is retiring after four decades on the air. Shapiro has anchored 9NEWS Mornings since 1989 after first joining 9NEWS as a Boulder bureau reporter in 1983. Shapiro's final broadcast on 9NEWS will be Friday, Dec. 9, from 4:30 to 9...
KDVR.com
Video shows Colorado man stopping porch pirate
"I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too." Evan Kruegel reports. "I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too." Evan Kruegel reports.
Sporting News
Tracking Deion Sanders' Colorado recruits: Latest news on Travis Hunter, Winston Watkins, others who could follow 'Coach Prime'
Deion Sanders wasted no time in telling his new players at Colorado what he thinks of them. Namely, that he wants them gone. On top of naming his son Shedeur Sanders as the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for 2023, "Coach Prime" told a group of assembled players that he wants them to enter the transfer portal. That way, they can make room for several Jackson State players likely to follow him to Boulder, Colo.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Westword
Denver Could Be Headed to Citywide Vote on Park Hill Golf Course Development
Following a December 5 vote by Denver City Council, a citywide referendum on the potential development of the hotly contested Park Hill Golf Course property looks increasingly likely. "Any 155-acre land should have the chance to consider the blend of housing, business and parks," said council president Jamie Torres at...
5280.com
Saying “See Ya Later” to 2 Legendary Denver Anchormen
After more than 30 years in the Denver market, CBS4 News’ Jim Benemann and 9News Mornings’ Gary Shapiro both announced that they will soon hang up their microphones for good. Before the celebrated newsmen sign off, we asked them to cover one last story: their own. 5280: Finish...
Man arrested, accused of scamming Denver couple out of $250K
A man has been arrested, accused of scamming a Denver couple out of $250,000. Tilo David Lopez Jr. is accused of promising to complete expensive work that he never finished. Investigators said that Lopez knew his two victims, an older couple in Denver. According to the arrest affidavit, the couple trusted Lopez because they knew he was a youth pastor. Lopez took down payments for the work at the properties the couple owns for his company, Remodeling Specialists LLC. Prosecutors claim the work was never done.
45 pounds of fentanyl-cocaine packs seized in Longmont
Police say they seized nearly 45 pounds of a fentanyl-cocaine mixture in Longmont and arrested a man with "direct ties to the Sinaloa cartel."
Neighborhood heroes awarded for helping Denver officer after motorcycle accident on I-25
DENVER — Four men who helped a Denver police officer who crashed while riding his motorcycle on the highway this summer were awarded the Bill Daniels Neighborhood Hero Award and a $1000 check for their actions Monday. Daniels Fund and the Denver Police Department recognized Colorado Department of Corrections...
TJ Cunningham's killer sentenced to 45 years in prison
DENVER — Marcus Johnson, the man convicted of killing former CU football star T.J. Cunningham, was sentenced on Friday to 45 years in prison. In February of 2019, Cunningham and Johnson were involved in an ongoing dispute over a parking spot in their Aurora neighborhood. The two men agreed...
KDVR.com
What’s the median salary in Colorado?
Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
KDVR.com
Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute
A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm.
10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving
While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
Westword
Most Dangerous Intersections in Boulder Now
On December 5, the City of Boulder launched a new interactive crash data dashboard that provides more information than ever before about traffic accidents in the city. Among the revelations: At least 22 intersections have been the site for ten or more crashes so far in 2022, and one on this ignominious roster accounts for thirty.
Westword
Why Haven't Denver Home Prices Dropped More?
Nearly every metric in the December market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors suggests that local home prices should be dropping. But a new survey reveals that both the average and median tags for a detached house in the Denver area have slipped by less than 1 percent from the previous month and remain above their level a year ago.
Organizer of largest Club Q GoFundMe says 100% of donations will go to survivors, victims
A GoFundMe account set up for Club Q victims by Denver business owner Faith Haug had topped $837,000 by mid-weekend, and on Sunday Haug announced a “significant update” about how the funds are being managed and distributed, thanks to a new partnership with a national nonprofit. The largest...
