ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Radio Ink

Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver

Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
DENVER, CO
9News

Erie mayor discusses history-making hire of Deion Sanders

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders made history this weekend as the third consecutive Black coach hired by the CU football program. This is a first for a school in a Power Five athletic conference, and it's a significant mark for a college in a predominately white city. African Americans account for 1.1% of Boulder's population.
ERIE, CO
9NEWS

Gary Shapiro to retire after final 9NEWS broadcast this week

DENVER — Veteran TV anchor and journalist Gary Shapiro is retiring after four decades on the air. Shapiro has anchored 9NEWS Mornings since 1989 after first joining 9NEWS as a Boulder bureau reporter in 1983. Shapiro's final broadcast on 9NEWS will be Friday, Dec. 9, from 4:30 to 9...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Video shows Colorado man stopping porch pirate

"I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too." Evan Kruegel reports. "I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too." Evan Kruegel reports.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Tracking Deion Sanders' Colorado recruits: Latest news on Travis Hunter, Winston Watkins, others who could follow 'Coach Prime'

Deion Sanders wasted no time in telling his new players at Colorado what he thinks of them. Namely, that he wants them gone. On top of naming his son Shedeur Sanders as the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for 2023, "Coach Prime" told a group of assembled players that he wants them to enter the transfer portal. That way, they can make room for several Jackson State players likely to follow him to Boulder, Colo.
BOULDER, CO
K99

This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout

Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Could Be Headed to Citywide Vote on Park Hill Golf Course Development

Following a December 5 vote by Denver City Council, a citywide referendum on the potential development of the hotly contested Park Hill Golf Course property looks increasingly likely. "Any 155-acre land should have the chance to consider the blend of housing, business and parks," said council president Jamie Torres at...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Saying “See Ya Later” to 2 Legendary Denver Anchormen

After more than 30 years in the Denver market, CBS4 News’ Jim Benemann and 9News Mornings’ Gary Shapiro both announced that they will soon hang up their microphones for good. Before the celebrated newsmen sign off, we asked them to cover one last story: their own. 5280: Finish...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Man arrested, accused of scamming Denver couple out of $250K

A man has been arrested, accused of scamming a Denver couple out of $250,000. Tilo David Lopez Jr. is accused of promising to complete expensive work that he never finished. Investigators said that Lopez knew his two victims, an older couple in Denver. According to the arrest affidavit, the couple trusted Lopez because they knew he was a youth pastor. Lopez took down payments for the work at the properties the couple owns for his company, Remodeling Specialists LLC. Prosecutors claim the work was never done. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

TJ Cunningham's killer sentenced to 45 years in prison

DENVER — Marcus Johnson, the man convicted of killing former CU football star T.J. Cunningham, was sentenced on Friday to 45 years in prison. In February of 2019, Cunningham and Johnson were involved in an ongoing dispute over a parking spot in their Aurora neighborhood. The two men agreed...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

What’s the median salary in Colorado?

Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute

A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Most Dangerous Intersections in Boulder Now

On December 5, the City of Boulder launched a new interactive crash data dashboard that provides more information than ever before about traffic accidents in the city. Among the revelations: At least 22 intersections have been the site for ten or more crashes so far in 2022, and one on this ignominious roster accounts for thirty.
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Why Haven't Denver Home Prices Dropped More?

Nearly every metric in the December market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors suggests that local home prices should be dropping. But a new survey reveals that both the average and median tags for a detached house in the Denver area have slipped by less than 1 percent from the previous month and remain above their level a year ago.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy