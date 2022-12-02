ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kool1027.com

Dr. James Smith Named Region Director For SCSBA

Dr. James P. Smith, chairman of Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) Board of Trustees, was installed as Region 6 Director of the South Carolina School Boards Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors during the association’s annual business meeting, Delegate Assembly, held Saturday, December 3rd, in Charleston. Region 6 includes Chesterfield, Darlington, Kershaw, Lee and Marlboro county schools. The assembly is part of the association’s Legislative Advocacy Conference each year, which serves as the precursor to the upcoming legislative session. Smith joins seven others elected by delegates from the state’s 73 school boards to serve on SCSBA’s board.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local HBCU gets 90K grant to help recruit, train black male teachers

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University wants to get more black male teachers in the classroom, and thanks to a $90 thousand dollar grant donated to the university for their Call Me MiSTER program, they are one step closer to making it a reality. School officials say the grant will help them increase efforts to recruit and train black male teachers.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
COLUMBIA, SC
getnews.info

Austral Salon Offers Keratin Treatment in Columbia SC

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 5, 2022 – Charleane Shealy is delighted to announce that Austral Salon, the best hair salon in Columbia, SC, offers keratin treatment- a process that adds additional keratin to the hair which helps reduce frizz and increase shine and strengthens hair. Keratin treatment...
COLUMBIA, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Black Ink Looks Ahead with Afrofuturism

Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced the keynote speaker for the free hybrid festival, which will take place January 12-14, 2023. The 2023 Black Ink Book Festival theme is Black to the Future, and the festival will feature New York Times best-selling author Namina Forna as the keynote speaker. Other notable guests include renowned authors Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due. This free festival, celebrating Lowcountry Black authors and beyond, will feature Forna’s keynote address along with programs, panels, and workshops.
CHARLESTON, SC
247Sports

Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans

Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

USC to launch free Apple coding course for South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina and Apple have partnered together to launch a free coding certification course in the Spring 2023 semester. The course will teach Apple’s iOS language to students at USC and residents across South Carolina. The pilot course is led by a...
COLUMBIA, SC
greenvillejournal.com

USC opens two new iCarolina labs in Laurens and Clinton counties

The University of South Carolina has announced it is opening two more Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Labs in Clinton and Laurens. The goal of the labs is to provide high-speed internet to underserved communities. The existing iCarolina lab at USC Union will serve as the hub for the new locations.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
newsnationnow.com

SC hospital turns to treating prisoners to avoid closure

(NewsNation) — One South Carolina hospital is converting an empty wing into a facility to treat prisoners. Like many rural hospitals, South Carolina Medical Center has been at risk of going out of business, facing a lack of staff and patients. So the hospital is trying a novel solution.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina sees 2 more players reportedly enter the transfer portal

South Carolina has seen a couple more players enter the transfer portal. South Carolina LB Darryle Ware and DB Cam Hardy, a walk, have reportedly entered the portal, according to 247Sports. Ware appeared in 8 games this season, and made 1 tackle, according to his bio. A linebacker who can...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polo community is mourning one of its own who died in a single-car crash over the weekend in Aiken County. Professional polo player Delmer Walton, 39, of Blackville, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Meals on Wheels Receives grant from Publix Charitable Foundation

Charleston SC – Charleston Area Seniors- Meals on Wheels of Charleston has received $5000 from the Publix Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. This grant will Sponsor a Day of meal deliveries to seniors in Charleston County. “The ongoing support of organizations like the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
cspdailynews.com

Pops Mart Acquires 14 C-Stores, More

BARNWELL, S.C. — Pops Mart Fuels LLC has acquired 14 convenience stores from Anderson Oil Co. Inc. The deal also includes one store under construction and seven wholesale fuel dealer locations. These stores are located in and around the Columbia, Newberry and Winnsboro, S.C., markets. Pops Mart is maintaining...
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

SC State grad promoted to Colonel in US Army

SC State graduate Clarisse Scott has been promoted to colonel in the U.S. Army. Scott, a native of Elliott, South Carolina, began her military career as an Army Reservist in August 1994. She was commissioned as a quartermaster officer in December 1999 graduating from South Carolina State University as a Distinguished Military Graduate.
ELLIOTT, SC

