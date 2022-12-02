ATM Installation Shows Users' Bank Balances And Ranks Them At Art Basel

Photo: Getty Images

An ATM installation at Art Basel displays users' balances and also ranks them.

This fully functional ATM does something a little different than all the others.

When a user requests their balance, the machine records the figure and takes a picture of the person using the machine.

They are then added to a leaderboard displayed above the ATM.

There's a "top scorer" which is apparently some guy with a $2 million balance...

But there are also people with no money begging the question if they did it on purpose to be funny or had no idea it would work that way.