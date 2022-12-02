ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WORCESTER ART MUSEUM: FRONTIERS OF IMPRESSIONISM

Worcester Art Museum’s Frontiers of Impressionism to Debut in Worcester April 1 Before Beginning International Tour. Exhibition Will Highlight the Museum’s Impressionist Holdings, With Over Half of the Featured Artworks Displayed for the First Time in Decades. John Henry Twachtman, The Waterfall, about 1890, oil on canvas, Museum...
WORCESTER, MA
PEABODY MUSEUM TRIGGERS LEGISLATIVE ACTION

Harvard’s ‘Hair Collection’ Triggers Demand for Legislative Action. Indigenous activists in the Commonwealth are calling on state lawmakers to pass legislation to strengthen protections for Native American remains. The outcry follows an announcement from Harvard’s Peabody Museum that it has hair samples from indigenous people around the...
BOSTON, MA
EAST PROVIDENCE: LIBRARY HOLIDAY BOOK SALE

Holiday Book Sale at Weaver & Riverside Branch Library. Everyone has a favorite holiday story. The Friends of the East Providence Public Library have put together a wide selection of gently used holiday-themed items to kick off the season – Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. The Holiday Sale at Weaver...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

