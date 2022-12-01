Read full article on original website
Related
The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way
Under President Joe Biden, the United States aims to cut all carbon pollution by 2035 from the power plants that run American homes and businesses. It's a first step toward the broader goal of zeroing out greenhouse gas emissions across the entire economy by midcentury to rein in climate change.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Some rail workers say Biden "turned his back on us" in deal to avert rail strike
Matthew Weaver was excited earlier this week — even optimistic — as he and a coworker hung drywall at a rail yard in Lordstown, Ohio. The House of Representatives had just voted on a resolution to give freight rail workers seven days of paid sick leave — something Weaver's union had been fighting for in recent months.
'Political pawns': Livid railway workers warn Biden's union agreement will 'definitely' impact next election
The third-largest rail union in America, as well as railroad workers, are looking ahead after President Biden signed into law a measure to avert a rail strike.
Among many Native American communities, their languages are in danger
Language is how we connect with the world. It's how we understand who we are, how we pass on heritage. It's how I'm talking to you right now. But languages need people who know them to survive. And among many Native American tribes, their languages are in danger. The Cherokee Nation, one of the largest tribes in the U.S., estimates that there remain only 2,000 people for whom Cherokee is their first language, and most of them are over the age of 70. Last week, the Biden administration announced an effort to address this at the Tribal Nations Summit, putting forth a draft of a 10-year national plan to revitalize Native languages.
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same sex-couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other are business owners who see themselves as artists, and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
Residents are evacuating as Mount Semeru, Indonesia's highest volcano, has erupted
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Mount Semeru, causing the eruption, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.
REAL ID enforcement is delayed again to 2025
More than 14 years after the original deadline, the enforcement of REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses or IDs has been pushed back once again. The Transportation Security Administration and other federal agencies were expected to only accept the nationally approved IDs starting May 3, 2023. But on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the deadline would be extended until May 7, 2025.
Some streets closed during the pandemic to allow pedestrians will remain car-free
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Early in the pandemic, people were desperate for more room to recreate outdoors. All over the country, local officials experimented with closing roads to car traffic to give residents more space. Now, the vast majority of those roads have reopened to motor vehicles. But some of these temporary pandemic measures have proven overwhelmingly popular, leading to long-term changes.
Racial bias affects media coverage of missing people. A new tool illustrates how
Thousands of people are reported missing in the United States each year. And while not every missing person case will get widespread media coverage, the fight to locate them — whether alive or dead — is always the main priority. However, when it comes to missing person cases...
Thanks to the 'tripledemic,' it can be hard to find kids' fever-reducing medicines
If you stroll the cold and flu medicine aisle these days, you might notice shelves that are bare, or nearly so. Some medicines that can be particularly hard to find are fever reducers for kids, like children's Tylenol, Motrin or Advil. Drug manufacturers point to a big spike in demand....
What we know about the deadliest U.S. bird flu outbreak in history
The U.S. is enduring an unprecedented poultry health disaster, with a highly contagious bird flu virus triggering the deaths of some 52.7 million animals. The culprit is highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. It has ravaged farm flocks and chicken yards in 46 states since February, when the first cases were reported in commercial flocks.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0