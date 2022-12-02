During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast, Brody King commented on the House of Black’s hiatus from AEW…. “I didn’t want to do it, I didn’t want to take a break. I felt like I had a lot of momentum at the time. Not just that, but I felt like I was really getting in my groove in AEW and showing who Brody King the professional wrestler was. I got to wrestle Darby (Allin) twice, I got to wrestle Jon (Moxley), I feel those three matches really put me on the map where people were like, ‘he’s just Malakai’s sidekick,’ to ‘Oh shit, he’s a threat.’ Those are the moments I was waiting for. It was never me questioning if I could do it, it was when I could do it. I feel it all came at the right time, and I was worried about taking the momentum away. We made this return and it was awesome and the whole crowd was standing on their feet and it was almost like we didn’t miss a step. I feel that rare in wrestling because fans are so, I don’t want to say fickle, but they forget about you quickly. For them to give us that reception was awesome.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

