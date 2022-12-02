Read full article on original website
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
What is being said about AEW Rampage drawing record-low viewership
The December 2nd 2022 edition of AEW Rampage drew 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo. It was the lowest overall viewership in Rampage’s normal time slot and it was the lowest 18-49 number for any time slot in the show’s history. It was noted by Forbes.com that Rampage viewership among young adults in the 18-34 demo has plummeted 45% compared to last year.
How Casual Fans Might Be Hurting the Wrestling Business
That headline alone is going to make some folks roll their eyes, but this isn’t what you may think it is. I am going to make two things clear right away:. This is not a disguised attempt to bash WWE. However, a point was made from another article on...
Details regarding a match that was planned for WWE Summerslam in 2020 but was scrapped
During an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE star Mojo Rawley talked about how there were plans for him to team up with NFL star Rob Gronkowski at Summerslam in 2020…. “Rob was hanging it up from football. The plan was to do a tag match with me...
2022 NoDQ.com Year End Awards: Announcer of the Year
Thank for you voting in the 23rd annual NoDQ.com Year End Awards. You can vote during the entire month of December and please spread the word as every vote counts! Candidates were determined by fan nominations. Beum1234 1. The Usos – WWE 1. Acclaimed – AEW 2. Death Triangle –...
Tony Khan addresses criticism of how certain wrestlers are introduced in AEW
This past Friday on AEW Rampage, the company debuted former ROH television champion Shane Taylor in a segment with Keith Lee to set up a tag team match at the upcoming ROH Final Battle PPV. During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, AEW President Tony Khan addressed criticism of how certain wrestlers are introduced in AEW…
Brody King addresses the House of Black’s hiatus from AEW
During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast, Brody King commented on the House of Black’s hiatus from AEW…. “I didn’t want to do it, I didn’t want to take a break. I felt like I had a lot of momentum at the time. Not just that, but I felt like I was really getting in my groove in AEW and showing who Brody King the professional wrestler was. I got to wrestle Darby (Allin) twice, I got to wrestle Jon (Moxley), I feel those three matches really put me on the map where people were like, ‘he’s just Malakai’s sidekick,’ to ‘Oh shit, he’s a threat.’ Those are the moments I was waiting for. It was never me questioning if I could do it, it was when I could do it. I feel it all came at the right time, and I was worried about taking the momentum away. We made this return and it was awesome and the whole crowd was standing on their feet and it was almost like we didn’t miss a step. I feel that rare in wrestling because fans are so, I don’t want to say fickle, but they forget about you quickly. For them to give us that reception was awesome.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Colt Cabana explains how “bad apples” have been dealt with in wrestling locker rooms
During an appearance on The Work of Wrestling podcast, AEW/ROH star Colt Cabana was asked about how “bad apples” are dealt with in wrestling locker rooms…. “As you say that, I’m not even thinking about present day, I’m thinking about when the Ring of Honor locker room was so tight or even my developmental days when they were tight. It’s almost like, the group of people who form this unit, will kind of band together and almost get stronger when they are against one specific thing. It almost makes the locker room even stronger to then, ‘ship up or shape out,’ whatever the term is. Shape up or ship out. When a bad apple or someone rotten comes into your locker room, the locker room gets together, gets strong, and they kind of give ultimatums almost. Maybe not actual ultimatums, but that person, or those people will kind of be alienated and, eventually, information of why that alienation is there will come, and then they have a choice to do nothing about it, do something about it or anything in-between. It’s up to them. Usually, it tends to work itself out.
If I Were In Charge – Episode 3 (A Regal Return?)
The rumors are out there, you’ve heard or read them. Many of you tuned into last week’s Dynamite or watched the clips online. William Regal seems to be going, going, gone from AEW after what feels like a very short stint. Let me be clear, at this exact moment while I currently write, it’s only a rumor that William Regal’s contract with AEW is done. It’s a story we’ve heard many times before only to be fooled by false news. Hell, he could show up on Dynamite next week and prove us all wrong.
Claim made that William Regal “immediately” regretted decision to sign with AEW
As previously noted, it’s believed that William Regal was written off AEW television and will be returning to WWE in the near future. During a podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE star EC3 commented on the situation…. “He’s too valuable to not be in a developmental system. I know we...
William Regal reportedly “finalizing a new deal” to make his WWE return
As previously noted, it’s believed that William Regal was written off AEW television and will be returning to WWE in the near future. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided the following update regarding Regal…. “PWInsider.com is told that he is finalizing a new deal with WWE and is currently expected...
Video: WWE main roster stars set to wrestle at NXT Deadline 2022 PLE
During the December 6th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) made a surprise appearance when they confronted the NXT tag team champions Pretty Deadly. New Day ended up challenging Pretty Deadly for the titles at this Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE.
News regarding Scorpio Sky’s status with AEW amidst absence from the ring
AEW star Scorpio Sky has not wrestled since the July 6th 2022 edition of Dynamite when he dropped the TNT title to Wardlow. One month earlier, Sky stated that he was dealing with a leg injury. According to Fightful.com, Sky has been cleared for “quite some time” and has been...
Update on Drew McIntyre being “disqualified to compete” by WWE
As previously noted, Drew McIntyre was pulled from the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown after being “disqualified to compete” in the unified tag team titles match. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that McIntyre is dealing with an injury but shouldn’t be out of action for long…
Bryan & Vinny & Shawn & Craig Show: RAW 47 with Yokozuna squashing dude into a pancake, plus Granny!
It's the Bryan & Vinny & Craig & Shawn & Granny Show and we've got tons to get into including our weekly chat with Granny, a Q&A, her Wrestling Report, her TEN QUESTIONS, her joke book reading, and then the boys review RAW 47 with the infamous moment where Yokozuna decided to ...
Storyline update on Alexa Bliss’ character direction in WWE
Last month, Alexa Bliss commented on she doesn’t know where she’s at character-wise and is still trying to change. There have been subtle hints of a character change on television in recent weeks. As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Alexa defeated Becky Lynch...
Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s top ten tag teams of 2022 revealed
6. RK-Bro – WWE. The Young Bucks were ranked #1 by PWI in 2021.
AEW wrestler addresses claim that people weren’t listening to William Regal for advice
As previously noted, there was a claim made that William Regal “immediately” regretted decision to sign with AEW. It was also said that wrestlers have not been “listening” to Regal and other veterans for advice. Justin LaBar of Busted Open Radio wrote the following on Twitter in regards to Regal reportedly leaving AEW…
New “inside knowledge” about what allegedly happened between CM Punk and The Elite
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. During his podcast, former WCW star Konnan provided new “inside knowledge” (as written in the Spotify description) about what happened between CM Punk and The Elite…. “So...
Renee Paquette comments on her AEW contract and her role possibly evolving
During an appearance on the Sports Media With Richard Deitsch, Renee Paquette commented on her AEW contract and her role possibly evolving…. “I have a three-year deal with AEW. I have three years as talent and then also a three-year producer contact, so I have two different contracts.”. “I would...
