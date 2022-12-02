Read full article on original website
Centene completes sale of MagellanRx to Prime Therapeutics
Centene has finalized divestiture of pharmaceutical benefit manager, MagellanRx, to Prime Therapeutics, the company said Dec. 5. The deal was made public in May. Centene said the sales of MagellanRx and specialty pharmacy PantherRx Rare were worth $2.8 billion combined. In a news release, Prime Therapeutics, owned by 19 Blue...
Wellmark BCBS names chief wellness and innovation officer
Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield has named Keith Shah as executive vice president and chief health and innovation officer. Mr. Shah will oversee Wellmark's contracting and relationships with providers, pharmacy benefits, medical policies, care management and government programs, according to a Nov. 9 news release. Most recently, he was...
Independence Blue Cross names two seniors vice presidents
Independence Blue Cross has promoted Sushma Akunuru to senior vice president of business technology services and Kortney Cruz to senior vice president of government markets. Ms. Akunuru served as vice president of business applications since joining the company in 2020. In her new role, she will better align the technology, application and security teams, according to a Dec. 2 news release shared with Becker's.
Cigna adds Humira biosimilars to formulary
Cigna will add Humira biosimilars to its pharmacy formulary, giving the new, cheaper alternative products hitting the market next year the same position as the drug. In a Dec. 5 news release, Katy Wong, Cigna Pharmacy's chief pharmacy officer, said the biosimilars can achieve lower costs for employers and members.
MyChart message fees live on unstable ground
When Cleveland Clinic said it would begin billing for certain Epic MyChart messages this November, it set off a fiery debate across the healthcare industry around hospital finances, patient access and physician burnout. Now at least seven other health systems nationwide have also started billing patients for some types of...
Not just 'window dressing': What 7 leaders said about payer health equity efforts this year
Payers are investing in health equity in many ways, including improving data collection, access to virtual care and adding health equity experts to C-suites. Darrell Gray II, MD, the inaugural chief health equity officer at Elevance Health, told Becker's more organizations, including payers, are adding chief health equity officers, and not just for "window dressing."
Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 9 recent updates
Medicare Advantage plans have faced scrutiny for possible upcoding and pressure to update provider directories. Here are nine Medicare Advantage updates Becker's has reported since. Nov. 18. The HHS' Inspector General's Office released audits of nine Medicare Advantage plans over the last six months, according to the organization's semiannual report...
Aetna, Community Healthcare System at contract impasse
Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System will go out of network if the two sides cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 15, Inside Indiana Business reported Dec. 5. Community Healthcare System operates four hospitals in Northwest Indiana in addition to several clinics and outpatient sites, according to its...
