Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
Partnership HealthPlan, NorthBay Health strike deal
Partnership HealthPlan of California and Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health reached a contract that will keep the nonprofit healthcare organization in network with the health system. NorthBay and Partnership HealthPlan, which contracts Medi-Cal benefits with the state and local providers, had been operating under the same contract since 2016, according to...
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital warning of possible UnitedHealthcare dispute ahead of enrollment deadline
UnitedHealthcare and Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest HealthCare System will be out of network if the two sides do not reach a contract agreement by May 1, 2023, ABC affiliate KTUL reported Dec. 5. The health system sent a letter to UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members informing them of "pending network changes" ahead...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna, Community Healthcare System at contract impasse
Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System will go out of network if the two sides cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 15, Inside Indiana Business reported Dec. 5. Community Healthcare System operates four hospitals in Northwest Indiana in addition to several clinics and outpatient sites, according to its...
beckerspayer.com
Alabama Medicaid agrees to remove sobriety mandate for hepatitis C drugs
Alabama Medicaid reached an agreement with the Justice Department to end a longstanding policy that denied coverage of hepatitis C medication for those who consumed alcohol or drugs within six months of starting treatment or while using the medication. The Justice Department alleged that Alabama's restrictions violated the Americans with...
Comments / 0