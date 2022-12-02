ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

beckerspayer.com

Partnership HealthPlan, NorthBay Health strike deal

Partnership HealthPlan of California and Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health reached a contract that will keep the nonprofit healthcare organization in network with the health system. NorthBay and Partnership HealthPlan, which contracts Medi-Cal benefits with the state and local providers, had been operating under the same contract since 2016, according to...
FAIRFIELD, CA
beckerspayer.com

Aetna, Community Healthcare System at contract impasse

Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System will go out of network if the two sides cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 15, Inside Indiana Business reported Dec. 5. Community Healthcare System operates four hospitals in Northwest Indiana in addition to several clinics and outpatient sites, according to its...
MUNSTER, IN
beckerspayer.com

Alabama Medicaid agrees to remove sobriety mandate for hepatitis C drugs

Alabama Medicaid reached an agreement with the Justice Department to end a longstanding policy that denied coverage of hepatitis C medication for those who consumed alcohol or drugs within six months of starting treatment or while using the medication. The Justice Department alleged that Alabama's restrictions violated the Americans with...
ALABAMA STATE

