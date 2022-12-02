Read full article on original website
Sticker Shock at the Faucet: Wausau Water Works Proposes Significant Rate Increase for 2023
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Financial consultants for the City of Wausau are proposing a significant increase in the city’s water rates to go with the new drinking water treatment facility and proposed granular activated carbon filtration system. Brian Roemer with Ehlers Financial says the utility needs to consider...
Wausau Economic Development Committee Votes to Cancel Riverlife Condo Agreement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — After three amendments and months without action, the Wausau Economic Development committee has voted to cancel a development agreement for condos in the Riverlife area. “It’s been an ongoing process, and we have been excited about the potential of the project,” said Economic Development Manager...
Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — As state lawmakers continue to sit on a multi-billion dollar budget surplus, many local leaders are hopeful that some of that money will come back to them. Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the shared revenue formula was a big topic at a recent League of...
Marshfield considers EMT referendum
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Marshfield city leaders may consider asking homeowners to pay directly for their emergency services. It’s just one of several options the city is facing due to a significant budget deficit. At a special meeting of the Police and Fire Commission leaders from the Police...
Company may install, lease solar panels without being a utility, PSC rules
A Stevens Point family can lease a solar panel array for their home from a private contractor and the contractor won’t be regulated as an electric utility, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) decided Thursday. PSC members voted 2-1 to issue a legal ruling that will declare that the contractor’s plan to install, own and […] The post Company may install, lease solar panels without being a utility, PSC rules appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Sentencing Tuesday for Marathon County town clerk accused of altering 2020 voter list
A Marathon County town clerk accused of misconduct in office and altering a registration list during the fall 2020 election will be sentenced Tuesday in Wausau, court records show. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, is facing two felony charges, misconduct in office and altering a poll list as an election official....
Wausau mulls terminating Riverlife Condos agreement
Wausau officials next week will consider legal options and strategy surrounding a proposed $5 million condominium development for the east riverfront and could terminate the agreement in place, according to city documents. The high-end condos are being constructed by the same group that constructed the Riverlife Villages Phase I development...
Deal reached in Wood County attempted homicide case
A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records. Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.
Parks and Rec Committee Approves Athletic Park Turf Plans
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — More upgrades may be coming to Wausau’s Athletic Park in two years. The city’s Parks and Recreation Committee has approved initial plans calling for an AstroTurf infield surface by 2024. City and County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director Jamie Polley says it’s part of the team’s plans to expand their franchise to include a summer collegiate softball team but will also benefit all users of the facility. “We will have the ability to open [Atheltic Park] a little earlier, depending on the weather,” said Polley. “We could also have more games on it per day and open it up to more of the youth [in the community.]”
Firefighters practice ice rescues
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Members of the Wausau Fire Department were training for ice rescues on Friday. The exercise is part of the department’s regular training regimen, in an effort to keep everyone’s skills sharp and apply knowledge in a simulated event. It took place at D.C....
Bergen Town Clerk Reaches Plea Deal for Altering Poll Books During 2020 Election
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Clerk for the Marathon County Town of Bergen has been ordered to have no involvement in future elections and pay a fine after pleading guilty to a felony count of destroying a poll list. Mary Beth Gebert entered the plea on Tuesday. In exchange,...
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
More than 50 names remain on Taylor County Giving Tree
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers from the Taylor County Giving Tree are asking for help fulfilling the Christmas wishes and needs of area children. The program connects sponsors with less fortunate children during the holiday season. Hundreds of children receive gifts through the program. If you can help please email taylorcountygivingtree@gmail.com.
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you see someone loitering near your car, set your panic button off and return to the safety of the place you just left. Officers responded to a fire call near Cty Rd F. Local Fire Dept responded after officers paged for all off duty to respond. The road was temporarily blocked while crews managed the situation.
Marshfield Clinic facing financial difficulties, as pandemic ripples impact health care industry
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Registration open for domestic and international travel trips at The Landing. Registration open for domestic and international travel trips at The Landing. First Alert Weather Forecast - Suntabulous start to November !!!. Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT. Suntabulous weather continues for...
Kay Olson 4/28/46 – 11/18/22
On the morning of Friday, November 18, 2022, at the age of 76, Kay passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Kay Frances (Swistak) Olson was born in Cook County, Illinois on April 28, 1946, to Peter and Thelma (Day) Swistak. At the age of two, the family moved north to Rhinelander. Kay graduated from Rhinelander Union High School in 1964 and the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh in 1968. She renewed her acquaintance with Wayne Olson when she returned to teach in Rhinelander. They were married May 31, 1969. The couple moved to Green Bay where she taught school for several years before returning to Rhinelander for Wayne to do his apprenticeship in barbering. After subbing for a couple years, Kay started a home day care. When her kids were school age, Kay started working for Camp Fire. She was Program Director and then became Executive Director serving eighteen years in the program. She then began doing home bound teaching while still with Camp Fire, finally retiring from teaching after fourteen years.
Wausau area obituaries November 30, 2022
Vernon J. Bahr, age 89, of Wausau passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Hospice. Vernon was born on July 11, 1933 to Arthur and Hilda (Zastrow) Bahr. He grew up in the Town of Stettin on his family’s dairy farm. Vernon graduated from Wausau Senior High School and went on to take farming courses from NTC. Vernon was united in marriage to Marlene M. Schuett on October 5, 1957, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine, where they remain active members.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of Thursday. The Telehealth team of 18 employees was told in a meeting Oct. 27 that their positions were being eliminated due to “business reasons,” effective Dec. 1. It is a change...
Montana cold case victim's friends and acquaintances react to identification
Carbon County authorities identify remains found in 2004 as missing Wisconsin man, Roger Lee Ellis, who was last seen in 1976.
