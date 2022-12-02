ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau Economic Development Committee Votes to Cancel Riverlife Condo Agreement

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — After three amendments and months without action, the Wausau Economic Development committee has voted to cancel a development agreement for condos in the Riverlife area. “It’s been an ongoing process, and we have been excited about the potential of the project,” said Economic Development Manager...
WAUSAU, WI
Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — As state lawmakers continue to sit on a multi-billion dollar budget surplus, many local leaders are hopeful that some of that money will come back to them. Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the shared revenue formula was a big topic at a recent League of...
WAUSAU, WI
Marshfield considers EMT referendum

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Marshfield city leaders may consider asking homeowners to pay directly for their emergency services. It’s just one of several options the city is facing due to a significant budget deficit. At a special meeting of the Police and Fire Commission leaders from the Police...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Company may install, lease solar panels without being a utility, PSC rules

A Stevens Point family can lease a solar panel array for their home from a private contractor and the contractor won’t be regulated as an electric utility, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) decided Thursday. PSC members voted 2-1 to issue a legal ruling that will declare that the contractor’s plan to install, own and […] The post Company may install, lease solar panels without being a utility, PSC rules appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wausau mulls terminating Riverlife Condos agreement

Wausau officials next week will consider legal options and strategy surrounding a proposed $5 million condominium development for the east riverfront and could terminate the agreement in place, according to city documents. The high-end condos are being constructed by the same group that constructed the Riverlife Villages Phase I development...
WAUSAU, WI
Deal reached in Wood County attempted homicide case

A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records. Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Parks and Rec Committee Approves Athletic Park Turf Plans

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — More upgrades may be coming to Wausau’s Athletic Park in two years. The city’s Parks and Recreation Committee has approved initial plans calling for an AstroTurf infield surface by 2024. City and County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director Jamie Polley says it’s part of the team’s plans to expand their franchise to include a summer collegiate softball team but will also benefit all users of the facility. “We will have the ability to open [Atheltic Park] a little earlier, depending on the weather,” said Polley. “We could also have more games on it per day and open it up to more of the youth [in the community.]”
WAUSAU, WI
Firefighters practice ice rescues

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Members of the Wausau Fire Department were training for ice rescues on Friday. The exercise is part of the department’s regular training regimen, in an effort to keep everyone’s skills sharp and apply knowledge in a simulated event. It took place at D.C....
WAUSAU, WI
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
AMHERST JUNCTION, WI
More than 50 names remain on Taylor County Giving Tree

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers from the Taylor County Giving Tree are asking for help fulfilling the Christmas wishes and needs of area children. The program connects sponsors with less fortunate children during the holiday season. Hundreds of children receive gifts through the program. If you can help please email taylorcountygivingtree@gmail.com.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you see someone loitering near your car, set your panic button off and return to the safety of the place you just left. Officers responded to a fire call near Cty Rd F. Local Fire Dept responded after officers paged for all off duty to respond. The road was temporarily blocked while crews managed the situation.
ANTIGO, WI
Kay Olson 4/28/46 – 11/18/22

On the morning of Friday, November 18, 2022, at the age of 76, Kay passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Kay Frances (Swistak) Olson was born in Cook County, Illinois on April 28, 1946, to Peter and Thelma (Day) Swistak. At the age of two, the family moved north to Rhinelander. Kay graduated from Rhinelander Union High School in 1964 and the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh in 1968. She renewed her acquaintance with Wayne Olson when she returned to teach in Rhinelander. They were married May 31, 1969. The couple moved to Green Bay where she taught school for several years before returning to Rhinelander for Wayne to do his apprenticeship in barbering. After subbing for a couple years, Kay started a home day care. When her kids were school age, Kay started working for Camp Fire. She was Program Director and then became Executive Director serving eighteen years in the program. She then began doing home bound teaching while still with Camp Fire, finally retiring from teaching after fourteen years.
RHINELANDER, WI
Wausau area obituaries November 30, 2022

Vernon J. Bahr, age 89, of Wausau passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Hospice. Vernon was born on July 11, 1933 to Arthur and Hilda (Zastrow) Bahr. He grew up in the Town of Stettin on his family’s dairy farm. Vernon graduated from Wausau Senior High School and went on to take farming courses from NTC. Vernon was united in marriage to Marlene M. Schuett on October 5, 1957, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine, where they remain active members.
WAUSAU, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISCONSIN STATE

