A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Aetna, Community Healthcare System at contract impasse
Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System will go out of network if the two sides cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 15, Inside Indiana Business reported Dec. 5. Community Healthcare System operates four hospitals in Northwest Indiana in addition to several clinics and outpatient sites, according to its...
Centene completes sale of MagellanRx to Prime Therapeutics
Centene has finalized divestiture of pharmaceutical benefit manager, MagellanRx, to Prime Therapeutics, the company said Dec. 5. The deal was made public in May. Centene said the sales of MagellanRx and specialty pharmacy PantherRx Rare were worth $2.8 billion combined. In a news release, Prime Therapeutics, owned by 19 Blue...
ConnectiCare president leaves for Humana
ConnectiCare President Karen Moran has left the company to become president of Humana Military, the Hartford Business Journal reported Dec. 2. Humana Military is a subsidiary of the insurer that partners with the Department of Defense to administer Tricare plans. Ms. Moran had served as ConnectiCare's president since December 2021,...
MongoDB (MDB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
MDB earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Cigna adds Humira biosimilars to formulary
Cigna will add Humira biosimilars to its pharmacy formulary, giving the new, cheaper alternative products hitting the market next year the same position as the drug. In a Dec. 5 news release, Katy Wong, Cigna Pharmacy's chief pharmacy officer, said the biosimilars can achieve lower costs for employers and members.
Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 9 recent updates
Medicare Advantage plans have faced scrutiny for possible upcoding and pressure to update provider directories. Here are nine Medicare Advantage updates Becker's has reported since. Nov. 18. The HHS' Inspector General's Office released audits of nine Medicare Advantage plans over the last six months, according to the organization's semiannual report...
