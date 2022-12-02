Read full article on original website
Sticker Shock at the Faucet: Wausau Water Works Proposes Significant Rate Increase for 2023
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Financial consultants for the City of Wausau are proposing a significant increase in the city’s water rates to go with the new drinking water treatment facility and proposed granular activated carbon filtration system. Brian Roemer with Ehlers Financial says the utility needs to consider...
Paper cuts deep: The evolution of Wisconsin’s paper industry
When Mike Grosskreutz started working at the Wisconsin Rapids paper mill in 1980, he thought his job would last until retirement. After all, the paper mill was the place everyone in the area wanted to work. Forty years later, Verso, the then owner of the Wisconsin Rapids paper mill, announced their plan to shut down the mill in June 2020.
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I...
Groundbreaking At Wausau School Forest
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Wausau School Forest broke ground for a new facility to learn about the environment. It will replace the district’s Red Lodge, but they’re still keeping a few artifacts to put in the new facility. The Environmental Learning Center will feature two different...
Your Town Wausau: The history of the Landmark building
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landmark building has been a part of downtown Wausau’s history since 1924. Originally named Hotel Wausau, the Scott Street staple has undergone some transformations in the last 100 years. In the early years, Wausau was largely a frontier outpost until the early 20th Century...
Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — As state lawmakers continue to sit on a multi-billion dollar budget surplus, many local leaders are hopeful that some of that money will come back to them. Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the shared revenue formula was a big topic at a recent League of...
Marshfield considers EMT referendum
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Marshfield city leaders may consider asking homeowners to pay directly for their emergency services. It’s just one of several options the city is facing due to a significant budget deficit. At a special meeting of the Police and Fire Commission leaders from the Police...
Mary's Place Expanding to Wisconsin Rapids
Mary’s Place is expanding their supportive transitional housing program to Wisconsin Rapids. This expansion has been made possible thanks to a generous grant from the Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin. With the funding, Mary’s Place has purchased a vacant apartment building at 520 8th Avenue South and Altmann Construction has started renovating the property.
Sentencing Tuesday for Marathon County town clerk accused of altering 2020 voter list
A Marathon County town clerk accused of misconduct in office and altering a registration list during the fall 2020 election will be sentenced Tuesday in Wausau, court records show. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, is facing two felony charges, misconduct in office and altering a poll list as an election official....
Merrill Fire Department continues investigation into apartment fire
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department is continuing its investigation into its third fire in the city since Thanksgiving. Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, crews responded to an apartment building at 1210 E. 8th St. for a report of a couch that was on fire. The multi-family dwelling had smoke and fire coming from an upper apartment which caused heavy damage to the unit. Investigators said all of the tenants made it out safely. A cat was also located in an adjacent apartment and was reunited with its owner, however, one cat is reported missing.
Deal reached in Wood County attempted homicide case
A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records. Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 5, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Dec. 5:. A man, 58, from Niagara, Wis., avoided injury following a one-vehicle semi crash on Saturday, Dec. 3. A deputy responded to the reported crash at 4 a.m. Saturday morning, near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 8 and County Rd. U in the Town of Bradley. The driver of the semi was reportedly unable to stop in time for the stop-arms at a railroad crossing, due to icy road conditions. As a result of the crash, both the semi and stop-arms sustained moderate damage.
Town Clerk Gets Withheld Sentence for Tampering With Poll Book
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WRN) A town clerk in Marathon County has received a withheld sentence for altering a poll book during the 2020 presidential election. Clerk Mary Beth Gebert was found to have signed the name of a voter who didn’t actually show up to cast a ballot that day after workers couldn’t get the books to balance at the end of the night. Auditors later discovered the signature that she faked belonged to a woman who had voted in a different area of the county under her married name, which led investigators to look into the incident.
More than 50 names remain on Taylor County Giving Tree
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers from the Taylor County Giving Tree are asking for help fulfilling the Christmas wishes and needs of area children. The program connects sponsors with less fortunate children during the holiday season. Hundreds of children receive gifts through the program. If you can help please email taylorcountygivingtree@gmail.com.
Man charged in Nov. fatal Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in a Nov. fatal Clark County crash. A criminal complaint shows 32-year-old Patrick Davis of Medford, Wis. is facing charges of knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause death of another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you see someone loitering near your car, set your panic button off and return to the safety of the place you just left. Officers responded to a fire call near Cty Rd F. Local Fire Dept responded after officers paged for all off duty to respond. The road was temporarily blocked while crews managed the situation.
Marshfield Clinic facing financial difficulties, as pandemic ripples impact health care industry
Investigation continues into police shooting in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal shooting by a Shawano Police officer. Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol in these investigations. “The involved officers have been cooperative with this investigation, and have met...
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
