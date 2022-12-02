ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Indiana Jones’ trailer drops; Harrison Ford is ‘de-aged’ in some scenes

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htNHQ_0jVF9nvt00

A trailer for the fifth Indiana Jones movie, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” was released Friday and it may give fans of the series pause as the movie’s star, Harrison Ford, gets a digital “de-aging.”

The latest — and according to Ford, the final — movie in the series is set in 1969, and features a flashback to the character’s past in the 1940s.

Ford, who is 80, told Empire magazine about the de-aging treatment for the flashback sequence, and a snippet is included in the trailer.

In the trailer, you see Indy teaching in New York City years after the setting of the first movie “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”. His friend Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) shows up and tries to convince him to join him in another adventure.

“Those days have come and gone,” Ford’s character says. “Perhaps,” Sallah says. “Perhaps not.”

The movie is set to be released in June 2023.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

©2022 Cox Media Group

