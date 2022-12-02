SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates won baseball’s first draft lottery Tuesday night and will get the top pick of eligible amateur players in July. The Washington Nationals will select second after finishing last season with the worst record in the major leagues at 55-107. The Detroit Tigers will choose third. “Every once in a while in this game, as we all know, it helps to get a little bounce — and we got one tonight,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said during an interview on MLB Network. The Minnesota Twins also were big winners, moving up from 13th in the pre-lottery order based on their 2022 record to fifth when the ping pong balls were plucked at baseball’s winter meetings.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO