Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Has 6-Word Message For Michigan

If Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff as projected, will Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba make his return to the field?. Smith-Njigba, arguably the top wide receiver in college football heading into the 2022 season, has missed most of the year due to injury. But will he be back...
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Sounds Off on College Football’s Dr. Pepper Challenge

Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is speaking out on Twitter after controversy sparked during the Dr. Pepper Challenge at the SEC Championship game on Saturday. Social media ignited in a frenzy during the game as college football fans were fed up with a double-tie followed by an unaired tie-breaker during the challenge. Mahomes, however, is taking issue with another controversial issue.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football Star Running Back Announces He's Transferring

Every day, more talented college football players enter the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday, Ball State running back Carson Steele announced his intention to enter the portal after two seasons powering the Cardinals' rushing attack. "I want to thank Ball State for taking a chance on me when no one...
MUNCIE, IN
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision

The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today

Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State

Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Veteran Nebraska Player Announces He Is Transferring

After four seasons in Lincoln, Huskers defensive lineman Mosai Newsom has announced that he's ready for a change. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the upperclassman and Iowa native said he's hitting the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Writing:. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities that the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset

Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
OMAHA, NE
The Comeback

New Georgia Tech football coach blasts heckling Georgia fans

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets recently revealed that interim head coach Brent Key would become their new football head coach for the 2023 college football season. He seems to already be making his imprint at the program following a speech to fans on Tuesday night. Key issued a speech during halftime of Georgia Tech’s basketball Read more... The post New Georgia Tech football coach blasts heckling Georgia fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATLANTA, GA
AllHuskers

Nebraska Stuns No. 20 Maryland

Nebraska women's basketball has its best win of the season. The Huskers upended No. 20 Maryland in College Park Sunday afternoon 90-67. The Huskers scored the final 13 points of the game to secure the upset. NU is now 6-3 on the season and 1-0 in Big Ten Conference play....
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Pirates win top pick in baseball's first draft lottery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates won baseball’s first draft lottery Tuesday night and will get the top pick of eligible amateur players in July. The Washington Nationals will select second after finishing last season with the worst record in the major leagues at 55-107. The Detroit Tigers will choose third. “Every once in a while in this game, as we all know, it helps to get a little bounce — and we got one tonight,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said during an interview on MLB Network. The Minnesota Twins also were big winners, moving up from 13th in the pre-lottery order based on their 2022 record to fifth when the ping pong balls were plucked at baseball’s winter meetings.
PITTSBURGH, PA

