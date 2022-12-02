ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

bluehens.com

Siegfried Named CAA Men's Diver Of The Week For Fourth Time This Season

NEWARK, Del. - Delaware's men's swimming and diving freshman Kevin Siegfried was named CAA Diver of the Week for the fourth time this season after helping the Blue Hens to a victory over West Chester last Friday. Siegfried swept both boards, posting a score of 273.0 in the 1-meter and...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Pastris Earns Second Consecutive CAA Rookie Diver Of The Month Honors

NEWARK, Del. - Delaware's women's swimming and diving Alex Pastris freshman was named CAA Rookie of the Month for November, as announced by the conference on Dec. 6. Pastris received the honor the second consecutive time, having also earned the top recognition for October. Pastris finished in the top three...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Siegfried Named CAA Men's Rookie Diver Of The Month

NEWARK, Del. - Kevin Siegfried of the Delaware men's and women's swimming and diving program was named CAA Diver of the Month for November, as announced by the conference on Dec. 6. Siegfried posted five first-place finishes during four meets in November and to begin December. He turned in his...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Men’s Basketball Renews Route 1 Rivalry Against Delaware State

NEWARK, Del. – Delaware men's basketball (4-4) has a date with a familiar foe on Wednesday as it plays the latest iteration of the Route 1 Rivalry, hosting Delaware State (1-7) at 7 p.m. in the Bob Carpenter Center. HOW TO FOLLOW: Tickets | Live Stats I Watch |...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Davis Named CAA Co-Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Jyáre Davis has been named CAA Co-Player of the Week for his performances against Cornell and Davidson, the league announced Monday. The Newark, Delaware native averaged a team-best 19.5 points per game, adding 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks. Davis played what...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Women’s Basketball Battles Duquesne

NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware women's basketball team closed out their two-game homestand Sunday afternoon when they welcomed Duquesne inside the friendly confines of Bob Carpenter Center. The Blue Hens (5-3) came up short after putting together a late fourth-quarter surge and fell 66-55 to the Dukes (6-2). "I don't think we played as hard as we have in previous games," said head coach Sarah Jenkins. "We are a young group that have had some success early and we need to regroup and refocus as we head into our game with Princeton next Sunday."
NEWARK, DE

