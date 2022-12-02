NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware women's basketball team closed out their two-game homestand Sunday afternoon when they welcomed Duquesne inside the friendly confines of Bob Carpenter Center. The Blue Hens (5-3) came up short after putting together a late fourth-quarter surge and fell 66-55 to the Dukes (6-2). "I don't think we played as hard as we have in previous games," said head coach Sarah Jenkins. "We are a young group that have had some success early and we need to regroup and refocus as we head into our game with Princeton next Sunday."

