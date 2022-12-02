Read full article on original website
Related
fordham.edu
Women’s Basketball Rides 28-Point First-Quarter Explosion to 10-Point Battle of the Bronx Win
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham women’s basketball’s 28-point first-quarter explosion allowed the Rams to see out an eventual 10-point victory, 65-55, in the 53rd Battle of the Bronx, held this year at Manhattan College. With the win, Fordham improves to 5-4 overall. Read the full story on fordhamsports.com.
fordham.edu
Track & Field Begins Season at Spence-Garcia Invitational
Staten Island, N.Y. – (December 3, 2022) – A new season began on Saturday night, as the Fordham track & field squad opened its 2022-23 season at the Youree Spence-Garcia Invitational, hosted by St. John’s at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island. Read the full...
fordham.edu
Squash Gets Clean Sweep on Saturday
Bronx, N.Y. – (December 3, 2022) – The Fordham squash team wrapped up the fall semester portion of their schedule on Saturday, posting a sweep of three matches against Yale Club, Connecticut, and Swarthmore. Read the full story on fordhamsports.com.
Comments / 0