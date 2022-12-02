ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsmouth, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Iowa man receives prison time for transporting explosives

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Iowa received two years of prison time for transporting explosives in Omaha. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 61-year-old Ricky Wynn, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced on in federal court in Omaha on Dec. 2. Wynn was convicted for transporting explosive materials with intent to injure and sentenced to 24 months in prison. Wynn will have a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly attempts to rob Omaha hotel, unsuccessful

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man reportedly tried to rob a hotel in Omaha on Monday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 3330 N 104th Ave., at 10:05 p.m. on Monday for a report of an attempted robbery. Officers said they talked to the hotel...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha teen convicted of manslaughter in best friend's death

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha teenager has been convicted in the shooting that killed his best friend. Court records show Blake Miller, 18, changed his plea to no contest and was then convicted of felony manslaughter. Tanner Farrell, 18, died after the shooting in Miller's home near 168th and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft

CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested for domestic assault

Fremont police responded at 11:47 Saturday night to the 1600 block of North C Street for a domestic disturbance complaint. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Thomas J. Prado, 49, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault.
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

18-year-old man arrested for November homicide, according to Omaha police

OMAHA, Neb. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for the November murder of a 19-year-old man, according to Omaha police. Kevin Thornton faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, use of a weapon - gun to commit a felony and attempted robbery.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Drug- and firearm-related charges puts Lincoln man in jail for over eight years

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug- and firearm-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Joseph Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 100 months in prison on Monday. Thompson was charged for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Thompson will have five years on supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests

SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Man faces charges from Sunday incident

Fremont police officers were called at 12:33 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Ohio Street for a report of an impaired male. The investigation resulted in Alexander W. Marchand, 19, of Fremont being arrested for DUI +.15 and resisting arrest first offense.
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Eurvin Ray Morgan Jr., of Omaha, Nebraska, on November 29th for Theft 2nd. Aaron Wade Opdyke, 34, of Malvern, was arrested November 30th for Driving under Suspension, Fraudulent use of Registration and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability. Bond was set at $300.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man receives over five years in prison for firearm charge

OMAHA, Neb. -- A firearm-related charge puts an Omaha man in prison for 5 1/2 years. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Marvin Stockdale, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Dec. 2, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Stockdale received 66 months in prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha McDonald's employee reportedly Maced before robbery

OMAHA, Neb. -- An employee from a McDonald's in Omaha reported being robbed after the suspect Maced him. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to McDonald's, 108th St. and Q St., around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night for a reported robbery. Officers said the employee reported that the suspect,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Teen with pipe runs off armed robber in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln teen used a pipe to threaten away an armed robber. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 800 block of Darren Ave. around 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 3 for a reported robbery. Officials said officers talked to the 45-year-old female victim. She...
LINCOLN, NE

