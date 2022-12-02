Read full article on original website
UK Basketball
* The Univ. of Kentucky Men’s Basketball team has moved up to #16 in the latest AP Top 25, released on Monday. UK is coming off a (73-69) Win over Michigan on Sunday in London, England. * The CATS will be back in action on Saturday, as they will...
Starting 5: Kentucky wins across the pond, star freshmen in the SEC and zone-beating master class
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tip. We had college...
Russell stays ‘green’; Casey, nearly 50 others now ‘yellow’
Russell County and most of the Lake Cumberland district continue to stay in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Neighboring Casey County continues to be the only county in the 10-county district in yellow this...
Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House's operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s …. When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Kentucky continues rise in flu cases. Kentucky...
Saving Choctaw Academy, telling its story
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Dr. William “Chip” Richardson is an ophthalmologist in Georgetown. He was looking for land to build a home on when he found a mostly undiscovered piece of American history. Now, he’s working to save the building and share its story but the clock is ticking.
State News:
* Governor Beshear is officially running for re-election. The governor has a visit to the Secretary of State’s office scheduled today at 3 p.m. to submit his paperwork. Prior to 1992 a governor was prohibited from succeeding himself in office. Andy Beshear is the first child of a prior governor [[ Steven Beshear ]] to be elected to the office.
WATCH | A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids jail time. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids...
KY Horse Park wants new hires out of state merit system, eyes room tax, wants larger commission
The Kentucky Horse Park wants state lawmakers to approve legislation that would exclude its new hires from the state merit system designed to protect employees from political influence. It also is seeking enabling legislation to allow the park to tap into the transient or “bedroom” tax collected by hotels, motels,...
EKU officials feel inflation squeeze with two large construction projects in the works
EKU officials feel inflation squeeze with two large construction projects in the works
'I reflect on our university's creed': University of Kentucky sets aside funds to remove controversial mural
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Kentucky has set aside money for the complicated removal and relocation of a controversial historic mural in the university's Memorial Hall. The 1934 mural has been a topic of debate for years because it illustrates the segregation of races by showing African Americans...
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
