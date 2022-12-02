ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
LEXINGTON, KY
wklw.com

UK Basketball

* The Univ. of Kentucky Men’s Basketball team has moved up to #16 in the latest AP Top 25, released on Monday. UK is coming off a (73-69) Win over Michigan on Sunday in London, England. * The CATS will be back in action on Saturday, as they will...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Adrian Huey enters transfer portal

Kentucky defensive back Adrian Huey has entered the transfer portal after two seasons in Lexington. Huey a Nashville native, signed with Kentucky as part of its 2021 signing class. He was ranked a three-star cornerback, the country's 863rd overall prospect per 247sports composite rankings, the 72nd best cornerback in the 2021 class nationwide and the 24th-ranked player from the state of Tennessee.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Just In: Kentucky's Bowl Destination Revealed

The 2022 football season did not go as many expected for the Kentucky Wildcats, but Mark Stoops has produced another winning season in Lexington, and the Cats will have a chance to improve their stock heading into a pivotal off-season.  The 7-5 Wildcats are set to to head to the Music City ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Iowa will be without starting QB in Music City Bowl

Earlier today, it was announced that the Kentucky Wildcats would head to Nashville on New Year's Eve for a date with the Iowa Hawkeyes. In what will be a rematch of last season's Citrus Bowl, it was announced today that the Hawkeyes will be without their starting quarterback, Spencer Petras, in this year's matchup, according to head coach Kirk Ferentz.
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Gut reactions from loss to Kentucky

Michigan basketball lost another winnable game against Kentucky on Sunday and here are the highlights as well as gut reactions. It feels a little like a broken record but there were some positive moments for Michigan basketball against 19th-ranked Kentucky. However, there weren’t enough and the Wolverines dropped a winnable game by a score of 73-69.
ANN ARBOR, MI
aseaofblue.com

John Calipari suggests he has found his backup center

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a big win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday after struggling in their other two big matchups against Michigan State and Gonzaga. At the beginning of the season, true freshman Ugonna Onyenso was making a big impact for the Cats when Oscar Tshiebwe was out due to injury. Onyenso recorded six points, four rebounds and four blocks against Howard in the season opener.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Former employee reveals details about Shroom House's operations

When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s …. When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Kentucky continues rise in flu cases. Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Saving Choctaw Academy, telling its story

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Dr. William “Chip” Richardson is an ophthalmologist in Georgetown. He was looking for land to build a home on when he found a mostly undiscovered piece of American history. Now, he’s working to save the building and share its story but the clock is ticking.
GEORGETOWN, KY
wklw.com

State News:

* Governor Beshear is officially running for re-election. The governor has a visit to the Secretary of State’s office scheduled today at 3 p.m. to submit his paperwork. Prior to 1992 a governor was prohibited from succeeding himself in office. Andy Beshear is the first child of a prior governor [[ Steven Beshear ]] to be elected to the office.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills

A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
WOODLAND HILLS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy