Read full article on original website
Related
wosu.org
Advocates for the Scouts Honor Law in Ohio anxiously wait for state senators to pass the measure
The Ohio Senate is expected to vote on what's known as The Scout's Honor Law. Ohio House lawmakers passed the measure last week. It's designed to abolish Ohio's civil statute of limitations, which ends at age 30 for victims of sexual abuse, in the event of bankruptcy settlements as in The Boy Scouts of America.
wosu.org
Weekly reporter roundtable
Ohio House Republicans have passed a bill that would block local governments from closing gun stores or confiscating firearms during riots or emergencies. We talk about why that matters. We’ll discuss plans to rewrite the laws on how Ohio manages public education. That’s coming up on our weekly Reporter’s Roundtable....
Comments / 0