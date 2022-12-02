Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Attorney General's Office files embezzlement charges against husband, wife contractor duo
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor has filed embezzlement charges against a husband and wife duo out of McIntosh County who are accused of defrauding Oklahomans of thousands of dollars for construction projects they never completed. Victor and Julie Dowling are each charged with 14 counts...
okcfox.com
Friends of Oklahoma musician Jake Flint discuss his legacy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last Sunday, Oklahoma musician Jake Flint married the love of his life. Eight days later, his friends and family will attend his funeral. It’s hard to find anyone who would say an unkind word about Jake Flint. One of his close friends told NewsChannel 8 that his greatest impact on Tulsa’s music scene was his presence.
okcfox.com
OSU senior, 22, builds real estate, construction companies before graduation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma State University senior will graduate in December with a bachelor's degree and a business empire. Elian Trujillo, 22, is a real estate investor and has owned RT&E Construction since 2019. One day this semester, Trujillo had a packed school schedule, including a tough...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Bowl Games announced
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys, 7-5, will face off against Wisconsin in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27. Kickoff is at 9:15 p.m. CST in Phoenix, Arizona, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The game features the first-ever meeting between Oklahoma State...
okcfox.com
Okmulgee quadruple homicide suspect charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, who was a person of interest in the case of four missing then found murdered men in Okmulgee, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in court on Monday. A judge also dismissed a motion to accelerate Kennedy's 2012 parole case Monday...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Game Wardens arrest 2 felons after finding illegal deer head
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested two men they call "notorious wildlife violators". Game Wardens found Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory near Foraker in Osage County last week. Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace said the two convicted felons were in possession of a firearm, had no...
okcfox.com
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders enters transfer portal
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders announced that he's entering the transfer portal. "I hope everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in my next chapter of life," Sanders wrote on Twitter. Sanders has one year of eligibility remaining. "I appreciate all that Cowboy...
