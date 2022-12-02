ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Friends of Oklahoma musician Jake Flint discuss his legacy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last Sunday, Oklahoma musician Jake Flint married the love of his life. Eight days later, his friends and family will attend his funeral. It’s hard to find anyone who would say an unkind word about Jake Flint. One of his close friends told NewsChannel 8 that his greatest impact on Tulsa’s music scene was his presence.
TULSA, OK
OSU senior, 22, builds real estate, construction companies before graduation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma State University senior will graduate in December with a bachelor's degree and a business empire. Elian Trujillo, 22, is a real estate investor and has owned RT&E Construction since 2019. One day this semester, Trujillo had a packed school schedule, including a tough...
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Bowl Games announced

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys, 7-5, will face off against Wisconsin in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27. Kickoff is at 9:15 p.m. CST in Phoenix, Arizona, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The game features the first-ever meeting between Oklahoma State...
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma Game Wardens arrest 2 felons after finding illegal deer head

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested two men they call "notorious wildlife violators". Game Wardens found Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory near Foraker in Osage County last week. Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace said the two convicted felons were in possession of a firearm, had no...
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders enters transfer portal

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders announced that he's entering the transfer portal. "I hope everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in my next chapter of life," Sanders wrote on Twitter. Sanders has one year of eligibility remaining. "I appreciate all that Cowboy...
STILLWATER, OK

