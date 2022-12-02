ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsey Buckingham Mourns 'Sister' Christine McVie In Emotional Tribute

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Lindsey Buckingham penned an emotional tribute to his fellow Fleetwood Mac band member Christine McVie following her unexpected death earlier this week.

Buckingham took to Instagram on Thursday (December 1) to share a handwritten message honoring McVie and her ongoing legacy after she passed away Wednesday (November 30) at the age of 79.

"Christine McVie's sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister," he said. "For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy."

McVie's family confirmed that the legendary singer-songwriter passed "peacefully" surrounded by family at a hospital on Wednesday after suffering from a short undisclosed illness. Her family's statement honoring her life as "an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally" was echoed in a statement from Fleetwood Mac that called her "truly one-of-a-kind" as well as "the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

Fellow Fleetwood Mac member and McVie's close friend Stevie Nicks also penned a handwritten, heartfelt message to McVie mourning the death of her "best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975."

