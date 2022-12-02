Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oakland Press
Sheriff: Clarkston man killed after walking into pathway of pickup truck
A Clarkston man died the day after walking into the path of a pickup truck while crossing a roadway in Lapeer County, officials said. According to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office, Gerald Avery, 75, struck the driver’s side front corner of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado while crossing M-24 south of Burnside Road in Deerfield Township on Dec. 3. He had been heading from a home to his vehicle in a plaza’s parking lot when the collision occurred shortly after 7 p.m. The roadway has no street lights, officials said.
The Oakland Press
Grand River Avenue renovation holding open house Tuesday afternoon
Wixom and Lyon Township residents – and commuters who use Grand River Avenue between Napier and Wixom roads – can learn about Grand River’s renovation next year at an open house this afternoon. County road commission officials will host the meeting, from 4 to 7 p.m. today,...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Dec. 4 and beyond
• Oakland County Business Forward Open House workshops for small business entrepreneurs is 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8, Novi Civic Center, 45175 Ten Mile Road, Novi, register at tinyurl.com/yckadbke. • Applications are being accepted for the 2023 “Oakland Together 40 under 40 awards” program through Dec. 11. Individuals who live or...
The Oakland Press
Holiday activities, light displays and parades happening in Oakland County
There are plenty of upcoming activities and events to ring in the holiday season, including tree lightings, holiday light displays, parades and visits with Santa. For the latest information on event times and dates, check the event websites. Birmingham. • Birmingham Winter Markt: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4, at Shain...
The Oakland Press
Farmington Hills adds director of communications and community engagement
Vickie Sullen-Winn was named to the newly created role of director of communications and community engagement for the City of Farmington Hills. “We are excited to have selected Vickie to serve in this new key role and welcome her as part of our leadership team,” Farmington Hills City Manager Gary Mekjian said in a press release.
The Oakland Press
Turning toward traffic safety
Every driver can name at least one intersection they consider dangerous. County Sheriff Mike Bouchard doesn’t hesitate in saying Maple and Telegraph roads’ intersection is dangerous. As a Bloomfield Township police officer, he said, he investigated too many crashes there. “It’s still a problem area,” he said....
The Oakland Press
Oakland County kitten diagnosed with rabies
An unvaccinated Oakland County kitten has been diagnosed with rabies and euthanized, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The six-month-old kitten was found as a stray about six weeks prior to its diagnosis. It was taken to a veterinary practice when it was not eating or drinking, acting aggressively and unable to use its hind limbs. The kitten became more ill and was euthanized, the release said.
The Oakland Press
Man held on $1 million bond in alleged antisemitic incident outside synagogue
A Dearborn man is held on $1 million cash or surety bond after he was charged with two counts of felony ethnic intimidation in connection with allegedly threatening comments he made outside a Bloomfield Township synagogue. At his arraignment Monday, Dec. 5, in 48th District Court in Bloomfield Township, Hassan...
The Oakland Press
Marijuana retailer offering free pre-rolls for donation of new jackets for kids
A Madison Heights-based marijuana retailer is offering a jar of pre-rolls valued at $50 for a donation of a child’s new coat or jacket for youngsters in need. Puff Cannabis’ “Jackets for Joints” promotion runs through Dec. 18 at all of the company’s stores in Michigan, with the goal of collecting as many coats and jackets as possible for kids ages 3 to 12. While supplies last, anyone who drops off a new coat or jacket appropriate for that age group will receive a jar of Baby Jeeter pre-rolls — one per customer.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Lake Orion at Oxford boys basketball
Lake Orion opened up the 2022-23 boys basketball season on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 with a 50-37 win at Oxford.
The Oakland Press
Dearborn man faces charges of ethnic intimidation in Bloomfield Township
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced a Dearborn man has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation, stemming from a reported incident Friday, Dec. 2. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, is accused of making “anti-Semitic and racist threats” toward parents, children, and school security personnel at a Bloomfield Township preschool and synagogue.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Royal Oak man accused of driving drunk with concealed weapons, device to create smoke, ammo in car; man poses as FedEx driver in Verizon theft
Police: Drunken driver arrested with guns, device to create smoke, ammo. A Royal Oak man is accused of carrying a concealed pistol, drunken driving and other weapons charges. Police said they stopped Michale Saybolt, 29, early Nov. 24 after he ran a red light near 11 Mile Road and Center Street.
The Oakland Press
Officials ID Pontiac woman found shot to death Sunday morning
As the search for her killer continues, the Pontiac woman found dead outside a home early Sunday has been identified by officials as Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans. Roselle-Goans, 22, was found fatally shot on a sidewalk on Columbia Avenue after Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies received a call reporting shots fired shortly before 4:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Oakland Press
Lake Orion overcomes slow start to pull past Oxford, 50-37
OXFORD — In a season opener that is also a rivalry game, it’s best not to leave your opponent with any opportunity to steal a game. Lake Orion found itself trailing to Oxford after the first quarter in Tuesday’s boys basketball season opener, with the Dragons knowing they had the ability to take over the game.
The Oakland Press
Trial underway in double homicide case
Trial is underway in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against a Pontiac man accused of gunning down two men in 2021. Dazon Louis Mathis, 23, is charged with two counts of open murder and firearms offenses for the deaths of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29, both of Pontiac. The shootings happened July 4, 2021 at around 1 p.m. when the victims showed up outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive in Pontiac where Mathis had reportedly been staying.
The Oakland Press
Eight Mile lane closures coming soon
Eastbound Eight Mile Road (M-102) will be reduced to one lane from east of Inkster Road to Telegraph Road (US-24), beginning Monday, Dec. 5. Crews will be performing utility relocation work in preparation for a rebuilding of Telegraph between Grand River Avenue (M-5) and Eight Mile. That project will begin in the spring, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The Oakland Press
Sentencing date set for man caught on video slapping child in face
A sentencing date is scheduled for a Flint man caught on video assaulting a little boy in a Pontiac parking lot. Judge Cynthia Walker of 50th District Court will sentence John Wesley Hanley III on Dec. 27 for a misdemeanor count of child abuse. Hanley, 25, pleaded guilty on Nov. 22.
The Oakland Press
Sheriff’s Office: Woman found shot to death on Pontiac sidewalk
Deputies are investigating a shooting death, after the body of a 22-year-old woman was found on a Pontiac sidewalk Sunday, Dec. 4. The woman is believed to have ties to Pontiac and Detroit, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Her exact place of residence is unknown. The woman’s...
The Oakland Press
Minimize holiday spending with homemade gifts
For most people, the holidays include great food, gathering with family, and all-around cheer. Although an overall joyous time, the holidays also come with a hefty price tag for those tasked with buying gifts for family and friends. With inflation running high in recent months, some people may be forced to cut back on their holiday spending, especially those living off fixed incomes or retirement nest eggs.
The Oakland Press
Boys basketball preview: Top 10 teams for the 2022-23 season
Scott Burnstein breaks down the top boys basketball teams in Oakland County for the 2022-23 season:. 1 Birmingham Brother Rice — The Warriors’ heralded “Big 3” of seniors Curtis Williams (Louisville), John Blackwell (Wisconsin) and Xavier Thomas (Toledo) are looking to cap off their program resurrection with a run to the Breslin Center come March and are the top team in Oakland County to tip off the season. The silky-smooth Williams is the best senior in the state, a dynamo of a small forward and possibly the best on-ball perimeter defender in America. Blackwell (6-foot-5) will once again be one of the most feared point guards in the state and is in his fifth season of prep hoops having suited in eighth grade for Novi Christian, Thomas (6-4) can control the pant and perimeter with his play simultaneously and junior wing Warren Marshall (6-4) is ready for a breakout campaign. With fellow senior and program-changer Henry Garrity (Notre Dame football) out for the year with a football injury, junior baseball-recruit Chase Van Ameyde (Notre Dame) steps into a starting role and will bring the same spark he brought off the bench on both ends of the floor last winter. Head coach Rick Palmer — the architect of the program’s turn-around — and his Warriors will be gunning for the school’s first Catholic League basketball crown in more than three decades.
