Scott Burnstein breaks down the top boys basketball teams in Oakland County for the 2022-23 season:. 1 Birmingham Brother Rice — The Warriors’ heralded “Big 3” of seniors Curtis Williams (Louisville), John Blackwell (Wisconsin) and Xavier Thomas (Toledo) are looking to cap off their program resurrection with a run to the Breslin Center come March and are the top team in Oakland County to tip off the season. The silky-smooth Williams is the best senior in the state, a dynamo of a small forward and possibly the best on-ball perimeter defender in America. Blackwell (6-foot-5) will once again be one of the most feared point guards in the state and is in his fifth season of prep hoops having suited in eighth grade for Novi Christian, Thomas (6-4) can control the pant and perimeter with his play simultaneously and junior wing Warren Marshall (6-4) is ready for a breakout campaign. With fellow senior and program-changer Henry Garrity (Notre Dame football) out for the year with a football injury, junior baseball-recruit Chase Van Ameyde (Notre Dame) steps into a starting role and will bring the same spark he brought off the bench on both ends of the floor last winter. Head coach Rick Palmer — the architect of the program’s turn-around — and his Warriors will be gunning for the school’s first Catholic League basketball crown in more than three decades.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO